Edison Partners Announces Exit from MoneyLion Following Acquisition by Gen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading growth equity firm Edison Partners today announced its exit from MoneyLion (NYSE: ML), following the company’s acquisition by Gen Digital Inc. ("Gen") (NASDAQ: GEN), finalized on April 10.

MoneyLion became a force in financial technology—leading the industry’s waves of rebundling and digitizing consumer finance and wealth management—and has now generated one of our firm’s top five largest capital returns. Share

Edison Partners was MoneyLion’s first institutional investor in 2016, supporting its multi-stage enterprise growth into a global fintech leader of next generation, personalized financial products. Edison has helped MoneyLion transform into a top consumer finance super app with 20 million users, and a premier content, embedded finance, and business-to-consumer financial marketplace platform.

"In our persistent drive to identify profitable growth opportunities, we zeroed in on co-founder and CEO Dee Choubey’s vision and MoneyLion’s unique potential to bring previously out-of-reach financial services to everyday Americans,” said Chris Sugden, managing partner at Edison Partners. "MoneyLion became a force in financial technology—leading the industry’s waves of rebundling and digitizing consumer finance and wealth management — and has now generated one of our firm’s top five largest capital returns. We’re proud to have supported MoneyLion’s journey and its exceptional team."

MoneyLion has become the go-to destination for millions of Americans making important personal financial decisions. Since Edison’s investment nearly a decade ago, MoneyLion has democratized access for working Americans' to financial services, created a B2B2C infrastructure through the acquisition of embedded finance marketplace Even Financial (rebranded to Engine by MoneyLion), and expanded its digital ecosystem for consumer finance, launching MoneyLion Checkout, a new marketplace solution that lets consumers search, apply for, and complete transactions instantly across numerous third-party financial products, all within the unified MoneyLion user experience.

The company’s membership grew 700 percent to over 20 million customers, became a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021, and was named one of CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies.

“Edison Partners played a critical, foundational role in helping MoneyLion move swiftly in its growth trajectory,” said Choubey. “Chris and the Edison team consistently showed up as true partners guiding our go-to-market strategy, advising on capital markets, and working closely with our finance and accounting teams on our journey to be a public company. I thank them for their partnership as MoneyLion grew rapidly and profitably. Thanks to their operating team, a portfolio company has a huge advantage in the market when they partner with Edison as their investor and partner.”

Edison Partners’ exit of MoneyLion marks the third major exit to a strategic or private equity buyer since the start of the year. Additional exits include its minority stake sale of healthcare technology provider Zelis to Mubadala Investment Company for a 38x return, and last month it exited RapidDeploy, the leading provider of cloud-native next-generation 911 mapping, mobile, and analytics solutions for public safety agencies, to Motorola Solutions.

About Edison Partners

