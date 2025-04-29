LoopMe partners with Microsoft Advertising to offer real-time brand optimization to advertisers via Microsoft Curate.

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LoopMe, the global leader in brand performance, today announced it has partnered with Microsoft Advertising to integrate its first-to-market real-time brand optimization PurchaseLoop solution into Microsoft Curate.

Through Microsoft Curate, LoopMe has enhanced the addressability of its first-party custom data across tailored inventory packages worldwide. Now, with this latest integration, advertisers can access real-time optimization alongside brand measurement and custom data—driving incrementality in brand awareness, purchase intent and consideration. This will unlock new levels of efficiency and impact via LoopMe’s patented-AI technology and advanced machine learning models.

Following a successful three year partnership, LoopMe has now joined the Microsoft Advertising Partner Program as a select partner. The program encourages partners to grow their businesses, access the larger Microsoft community and receive recognition for their work with Microsoft Advertising.

Rob Cukierman, Chief Product Officer from LoopMe said: “As the global leader in brand performance, being part of the Microsoft Advertising partner program is high recognition of the market prominence and value of LoopMe’s brand advertising performance solutions. It also supports our joint aim of helping businesses maximize the value of their digital assets and first-party data.”

Carly Morris, Head of Media & Ad Tech, EMEA/LATAM at Microsoft Advertising said: "At Microsoft Advertising, we are thrilled to celebrate our long-standing Curate partnership with LoopMe. Together, we harness the power of data-driven collaboration to deliver outstanding results for brands. Our mutual dedication to innovation and excellence continues to empower advertisers to connect with their audiences with precision and impact."

About LoopMe

