Laser Photonics Subsidiary CMS Laser Wins Major Order from Fortune 500 Appliance Leader

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (“LPC”) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, today announced a significant win for its subsidiary, Control Micro Systems (CMS Laser). CMS Laser has secured an order from a Fortune 500 home appliance manufacturer renowned for its kitchen and laundry products.

“CMS Laser’s robust systems continue to empower companies with customized solutions to costly challenges. This order is a testament to CMS Laser’s proven ability to deliver exceptional value to global industry leaders.” Share

John Armstrong, Executive Vice President-Laser Photonics, commented: “CMS Laser’s robust systems continue to empower companies with customized solutions to costly challenges. This laser marking solution is precisely configured to meet this customer’s unique requirements for manufacturing appliances, enhancing its operational efficiency and ensuring superior marking results. This order is a testament to CMS Laser’s proven ability to deliver exceptional value to global industry leaders.”

The appliance manufacturer chose CMS Laser to boost production flexibility and efficiency with an advanced, environmentally friendly alternative to traditional marking methods. Laser marking eliminates the need for consumables, cuts operating expenses and slashes changeover time, while delivering consistent, exceptional-quality results.

The custom-built system features a large-format workstation integrating a 40-watt fiber laser designed to deliver permanent, high-quality markings on metal components at high speed. The laser gantry moves across three axes, maximizing the work envelope and throughput, while ensuring premium precision throughout the manufacturing process.

CMS Laser systems are engineered to stringent safety and durability standards, featuring CDRH Class I compliant enclosures, rugged welded steel frames, safe observation panels, and easy operator access. The intuitive proprietary software further streamlines operations and optimizes productivity.

Since its acquisition by LPC in the fourth quarter of 2024, CMS Laser has experienced rapid growth, driven by its expertise in specialized laser equipment for PCB manufacturing, wire processing, medical, pharmaceutical, and other industrial applications. CMS Laser has significantly enhanced LPC’s market differentiation and expanded its footprint into new industries. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About CMS Laser

Control Micro Systems (CMS Laser), is a 40-year U.S. pioneer in software controls development for laser machines. Today, the company produces turnkey laser material processing systems for engraving, cutting, drilling, welding, cleaning and more. Its cutting-edge laser systems are expertly engineered for high-precision applications in a wide range of industries and tailored to each client’s unique manufacturing needs. CMS Laser specializes in developing laser systems for a wide range of industries. It also counts several top 20 global life sciences companies among their customers. For more information, visit Control Micro Systems, Inc., a Laser Photonics company.

