FlowPath Awarded 1GPA Vendor Contract for CMMS and Facilities Management Software

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlowPath, a leading provider of AI-powered computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) is proud to announce its selection as an official vendor for the 1Government Procurement Alliance (1GPA), a leading national non-profit governmental purchasing cooperative. As an approved provider of work order management software under contract 25-11P-06, FlowPath is now available to 1GPA members across the United States.

1GPA enables public entities—including K-12 schools, higher education institutions, municipalities, and other government agencies—to access competitively bid contracts for essential goods and services. By leveraging 1GPA’s pooled purchasing power, members can streamline procurement, ensure compliance with state procurement laws, and realize significant cost and time savings.

As a 1GPA vendor, FlowPath offers members easy access to its AI-powered CMMS platform—designed to automate preventive maintenance, streamline work orders, and deliver actionable insights through an intuitive interface. The FlowPath AI Assistant, the first of its kind in the industry, offers voice-activated work orders, predictive maintenance, and mobile-friendly access, adapting to the unique needs of any organization.

“Our AI-powered platform is built to help schools, municipalities, and organizations of all sizes streamline maintenance, improve communication, and stay ahead of operational challenges. We are thrilled to join 1GPA’s roster of trusted vendors and support their mission of delivering best-in-class solutions to public agencies.”

– Alex Cummings, CEO of FlowPath

Why This Matters: Key Benefits

Simplified Procurement : Skip lengthy RFP processes by accessing pre-approved contracts through 1GPA.

Cutting-Edge Technology : Leverage FlowPath's AI-powered tools like voice-activated work orders and predictive maintenance.

: Leverage FlowPath’s AI-powered tools like voice-activated work orders and predictive maintenance. Faster Workflows : Automate tasks like preventive maintenance, asset tracking, and reporting.

Cost Savings & Compliance: Reduce operational costs while staying compliant with procurement requirements.

1GPA’s Importance

1Government Procurement Alliance (1GPA) is a national non-profit governmental purchasing cooperative that streamlines procurement for public agencies through competitively bid contracts with trusted vendors. 1GPA contracts are available to public entities nationwide, helping them save time and money while remaining compliant with procurement regulations. FlowPath joins 1GPA under Contract 25-11P-06, under the work order management software category.

About FlowPath

Founded in Atlanta, FlowPath is on a mission to revolutionize facilities management with cutting-edge AI technology. FlowPath’s user-friendly CMMS simplifies maintenance, enhances efficiency, and empowers teams across education, government, and commercial sectors to do more with less.