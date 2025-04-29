ISEE and TICO Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Industry-First Fully Integrated Autonomous Yard Trucks to Customer Operations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ISEE, a leading provider of autonomous driving solutions, and TICO, a top manufacturer of terminal tractors, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver the industry’s first fully integrated, production-deployed autonomous yard truck. The deployment with an integrated solution is currently live at a Fortune 100 logistics service provider hub, actively handling production moves and delivering safe, efficient, and reliable yard operations.

ISEE is the first to achieve fully driverless yard operations in mixed-traffic environments with multiple autonomous trucks deployed at active customer sites. Its system has already completed hundreds of thousands of autonomous trailer moves, making it the most experienced and proven AI yard truck solution in the industry.

The collaboration between ISEE and TICO enables a streamlined upfit process through close engineering partnership between the two companies. ISEE applied its engineering expertise across a wide range of autonomy kit components—including sensors, computers, and drive-by-wire solutions—to tightly integrate with TICO’s robust terminal tractor platform. Each autonomous unit undergoes rigorous factory and site acceptance testing to ensure safe, high-performance operation in demanding yard environments. The solution will be available on diesel, CNG, and electric platforms, giving customers flexibility to align with their infrastructure and sustainability goals.

TICO’s trucks are widely adopted across logistics yards, including warehouse distribution centers, manufacturing plants, and port terminals, and are known for being durable, easy to maintain, and fleet-ready. By combining this proven platform with ISEE’s advanced AI and autonomy technology, the partnership is uniquely positioned to deploy autonomous yard trucks across a broad range of logistics hubs and use cases.

With tens of thousands of TICO’s yard trucks currently operating across the U.S., ISEE and TICO are also launching a retrofitting program to bring autonomy to existing fleets. This initiative allows current TICO customers to upgrade their trucks with ISEE’s autonomous driving system—unlocking the benefits of autonomy faster, more flexibly and cost-effectively.

“This partnership sets a new standard for OEM-integrated yard automation,” said Yibiao Zhao, Co-Founder & CEO of ISEE. “By combining our AI-driven autonomy stack with TICO’s widely adopted and serviceable tractor platform, we’re delivering a scalable solution that improves safety, reduces labor dependency, and boosts operational efficiency across the full spectrum of logistics yards.”

“We are excited to bring to market the first OEM-integrated autonomous yard truck,” said Jim Grooms, President of TICO. “ISEE brings industry-leading autonomous technology that has earned strong customer feedback in complex logistics environments. Together, we’re offering a production-ready solution designed to operate reliably across warehouse, plant, and port settings—at scale.”

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering real-world autonomous solutions that drive measurable improvements in logistics operations. Additional customer deployments across North America are planned for later this year.

About ISEE

ISEE, Inc. revolutionizes logistics with AI-powered autonomous yard trucks designed for warehouses, distribution centers, manufacturing plants and port terminals. A leader in secure autonomy, the company combines cutting-edge technology with enterprise-grade cybersecurity to deliver safe, efficient, and resilient solutions for industrial environments. By prioritizing safety, data integrity, and operational continuity, ISEE empowers global supply chains to thrive in an automated future. Learn more at isee.ai.

About TICO Manufacturing

TICO Manufacturing is the quality manufacturer of the Pro-Spotter and Pro-Spotter Electric On and Off-Highway terminal tractors, for use in distribution centers, rail terminals and ports, as well as the Pro-Shuttle terminal trailer. TICO terminal tractors are built in Ridgeland, S.C. to be “Your Best Move.” For more information, please visit ticotractors.com.