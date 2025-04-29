QAD Joins California Life Sciences to Further Support Innovation and Growth in the Life Sciences Sector

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, announced its membership in California Life Sciences (CLS), the state’s premier life sciences advocacy and innovation organization. This strategic alignment underscores QAD’s ongoing commitment to supporting life sciences companies globally and reinforces its investment in helping the industry grow and thrive.

California is home to the second-largest concentration of life sciences organizations in the world, employing more than 450,000 people and contributing over $405 billion annually to the state’s economy. As a global solutions provider serving life sciences companies in over 55 countries, QAD’s decision to join CLS reflects a shared mission to advance innovation, drive economic impact, and improve access to transformative technologies.

“Joining CLS is a strategic step forward in our commitment to the life sciences industry,” said Sanjay Brahmawar, chief executive officer at QAD. “As life sciences organizations face increasing pressure to accelerate innovation, ensure compliance, and navigate global supply chain complexity, QAD brings deep expertise in helping manufacturers move faster, operate smarter, and build resilience into their operations. By partnering with CLS, we look forward to supporting the ecosystem with the digital capabilities and operational insights needed to bring transformative therapies and technologies to market more efficiently — and ultimately improve lives.”

With offices in South San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., CLS brings together early-stage innovators, startups, and global leaders in life sciences to influence public policy, connect stakeholders, and promote a world-class innovation environment. QAD’s membership enhances the organization’s mission by providing critical insights into digital transformation, operational efficiency and supply chain resilience. As the industry faces increasing pressure to adapt to disruption, QAD is uniquely positioned to help life sciences organizations transform their operations, improve compliance, and accelerate innovation.

About California Life Sciences (CLS)

California Life Sciences (CLS) is the state’s leading life sciences advocacy organization, dedicated to advancing life sciences innovation across California and beyond. By championing the industry’s growth, CLS fosters collaborations, influences public policy, and provides resources and support to accelerate the development and commercialization of new therapies, diagnostics, and technologies that improve patient lives. Learn more at www.califesciences.org. #WeAreCaliforniaLifeSciences

About QAD – Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce, supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), advanced scheduling, global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), enterprise quality management system (EQMS), connected workforce and process intelligence. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

