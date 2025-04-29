Kline Hill Partners Welcomes Strategic Minority Investment from TA

GREENWICH, Conn. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kline Hill Partners (“Kline Hill” or “the Firm”), an investment firm focused on the private equity secondary market, today announced a strategic minority investment from TA Associates (“TA”), a leading global private equity firm. The partnership will support Kline Hill’s continued specialization at scale, leveraging TA’s deep experience in asset and wealth management.

“TA's investment is a strong endorsement of Kline Hill’s strategy, our team and our future,” said Michael Bego, Managing Partner and Founder of Kline Hill. “Over the last decade, we’ve focused on delivering top returns for our clients by investing in underserved sectors of the secondary market such as smaller LP and GP-led transactions. Partnering with TA marks an exciting new chapter as we build our team and technology platform, while developing deeper investment expertise.”

“We believe TA’s focus on returns for investors and long-term, sustainable growth makes them an ideal partner for Kline Hill,” noted Priya Karkar, Head of Investor Relations at Kline Hill.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with offices in Zurich and the Philippines, Kline Hill has capabilities spanning LP fund transfers, GP-led and secondary direct transactions across private equity, venture capital, growth equity and other private capital strategies. Since its founding in 2015, Kline Hill has raised five fund series, representing more than $5.4 billion in assets under management from a diverse blue-chip investor base that includes endowments, foundations, family offices and other institutional investors. Kline Hill closed or signed over 160 deals in 2024 and over 625 since inception. Having transferred approximately 3,000 interests, Kline Hill is a leader in the small-deal secondaries market with a tremendous breadth of relationships and data.

“TA has been at the forefront of supporting growth and innovation in the asset management and wealth management markets for several decades,” said Roy Burns, Managing Director at TA. “Kline Hill stands out with its tailored sourcing model, compelling solutions and longstanding leadership in the small-deal secondary market. We are proud to support Kline Hill’s growth and meaningfully expand employee ownership alongside Mike Bego, with a shared goal of building lasting value for Kline Hill’s clients, employees and owners.”

“We’re excited to support Kline Hill’s continued growth trajectory,” added Rodrigo Bassit, Vice President at TA. “Kline Hill’s investment and operational teams are impressive, and we believe the Firm is well-positioned to continue its superb growth record.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Kline Hill, while Kirkland & Ellis is providing legal counsel. Goodwin Procter LLP is providing legal counsel to TA.

About Kline Hill Partners

Founded in 2015, Kline Hill Partners is an investment firm focused on the private equity secondary market, with industry-leading capabilities in the small-deal space. With over $5.4 billion in assets under management, Kline Hill’s funds are backed by a blue-chip investor base that includes endowments, foundations, family offices, and other institutional investors. Together, Kline Hill’s secondary strategies make up a platform designed to serve the entirety of the small-deal secondary market, with capabilities spanning LP fund transfers, GP-led transactions, and secondary direct transactions. For more information, please visit www.klinehill.com.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. For more information, visit: www.ta.com.