Inova and Anthem Announce New Contract for Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. & FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inova and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia have announced a multi-year agreement that continues to ensure access to medical services at Inova care sites across Northern Virginia for individuals with Anthem’s Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, employer-based, and Affordable Care Act Exchange plans.

Inova is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Washington, DC and Northern Virginia region, with more than 25,000 team members delivering world-class care across five hospitals and 300+ care sites—including Northern Virginia’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Recently named Press Ganey Health System of the Year, Inova provides care for more than one million individuals annually, totaling over four million patient visits each year through its expansive network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, and outpatient services.

“We are pleased to continue our valuable partnership with Inova in Northern Virginia to ensure our members have access to quality health care,” said Monica Schmude, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia. “Our shared commitment to a patient’s whole health will benefit Virginians across the Commonwealth.”

As part of the agreement, the two organizations will enhance their collaboration on innovative initiatives including several provider quality incentive programs. Inova and Anthem will also continue to focus on greater clinical data integration and enhanced digital connectivity to streamline processes, reduce administrative burdens, and facilitate efficient, patient-centered care. These efforts aim to drive improved health outcomes and cost efficiencies, benefiting Inova patients covered by Anthem health plans.

“Inova is committed to a patient-centered, seamless system of care for every member of the community we have the privilege to serve,” said J. Stephen Jones, MD, President and CEO, Inova Health. “We appreciate Anthem’s collaboration in meeting that charge for our patients and the dedicated Inova team members who care for them.”

Both organizations strive to focus on a patient’s whole health to help them flourish. This philosophy considers not just traditional physical factors, but also behavioral and social factors. When we consider the whole person and the factors that influence their health, we can make lasting positive change.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia

Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. trades as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, and its service area is all of Virginia except for the City of Fairfax, the Town of Vienna, and the area east of State Route 123. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliate HealthKeepers, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Elevance Health. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia is available at anthem.com. Also, follow us at @AnthemBCBS on X, on Facebook at AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield, and at LinkedIn on LinkedIn.

About Inova

We are Inova, Northern Virginia and the Washington, DC, metropolitan area’s leading nonprofit healthcare provider. With expertise and compassion, we partner with our patients to help them stay healthy. We treat illness, heal injury and look at a patient’s whole health to help them flourish. Through our expansive network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, and outpatient services, Inova provides care for more than 1 million unique patients every year. Total patient visits exceed 4 million annually, demonstrating our ability to deliver the best clinical care and ensuring a seamless experience for all who rely on us for their healthcare needs. Consistently ranked and recognized as a national healthcare leader in safety, quality and patient experience, Inova’s world-class care is made possible by the strength and breadth of our network, our 25,000 team members, our technology and our innovation. Inova is home to Northern Virginia’s only Level 1 Trauma Center and Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and provides high-quality healthcare to every person in every community we are privileged to serve – regardless of ability to pay – every day of their life. More information about Inova can be found at Inova.org.