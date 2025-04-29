Korbyt Collaborates with Amazon to Deliver Cost-Effective, Scalable Digital Signage

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korbyt, the leader in brand and workplace experience solutions, has collaborated with Amazon to introduce a cost-effective digital signage solution that simplifies content management and deployment at scale. The integration of the Korbyt Anywhere cloud-based content management system (CMS) with the Amazon Signage Stick gives organizations an affordable and easy-to-deploy signage solution that enhances digital communication in retail, manufacturing, corporate and educational environments.

“Collaborating with Amazon marks an important step forward in making digital signage more accessible, scalable and efficient for businesses of various sizes,” said Andrew Gildin, VP, Global Partners & Renewals at Korbyt. “By combining our industry-leading CMS with Amazon’s widely available Signage Stick, we’re significantly reducing the cost and complexity of traditional digital signage, empowering organizations to transform any display into a powerful communication tool within minutes.”

Making Digital Signage More Affordable

The collaboration between Korbyt and Amazon tackles key challenges in digital signage, including high hardware costs, complex sourcing and lengthy deployment times. This collaboration delivers a plug-and-play experience that enables businesses to scale their signage networks quickly and efficiently. With the Amazon Signage Stick available for purchase through Amazon and Amazon Business - offering fast nationwide shipping and competitive business pricing - procurement is seamless. The intuitive Korbyt Anywhere platform centralizes and simplifies content creation and scheduling for non-technical users, real-time updates and targeted content distribution. Together, Korbyt and Amazon deliver a robust digital signage solution at a fraction of the cost of traditional systems.

Far-Reaching Use Cases

The Korbyt and Amazon Signage Stick collaboration delivers cost-effective and scalable digital signage for a broad range of industries. For example, retail businesses can enhance the customer experience with in-store promotions, dynamic pricing updates and wayfinding, while manufacturing facilities can leverage real-time data-driven messaging and operational dashboards to improve efficiency and productivity. Corporate environments benefit from streamlined lobby messaging and internal communications, ensuring employees stay informed. In education settings, schools and universities can use digital signage for campus announcements, event calendars and emergency notifications. This versatile solution empowers budget-conscious organizations across industries to enhance engagement and communication with minimal investment and maximum impact.

About Korbyt

Korbyt helps corporate enterprises and educational leaders create impactful brand and workplace experiences across digital channels and physical locations to engage any audience effectively. The Korbyt Anywhere platform empowers organizations with dynamic, data-driven communication through digital signage, desktop, email, mobile devices and space management solutions, enabling seamless collaboration across all touchpoints. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Korbyt transforms brand and workplace experiences (WEX) with integrated digital signage, workplace communications and workplace management solutions. For more information, visit GoKorbyt.com.