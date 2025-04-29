Wan Bridge and Centurion American Deliver Newest Build-to-Rent Community Offering in North Texas

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wan Bridge, a real estate company dedicated to providing high-quality residential living experiences and Centurion American Development Group announced the launch of Frontera Shores Townhomes, a new, 35.8-acre build-to-rent (BTR) community in Lewisville, TX. The project, a first-time collaboration between the two companies, will deliver 201 townhomes designed for renters seeking high-end, single-family living without traditional ownership models.

The project also marks the beginning of a broader strategic partnership—more than ten additional BTR communities are planned as joint ventures between the two companies across North Texas, potentially bringing over 1,000 new homes in the future.

"Frontera Shores Townhomes is the beginning of a strong relationship that will give many Texans the opportunity to experience and choose the BTR lifestyle," said Ting Qiao, co-founder and CEO of Wan Bridge Group. "This partnership underscores Wan Bridge’s commitment to collaborating with best-in-class partners like Centurion American in order to expanding our footprint in the metroplex and sharing our signature lifestyle to a wider audience of families and young professionals.”

Located within Lewisville’s Northern Gateway area near I-35E, Frontera Shores Townhomes is positioned to set a new standard for BTR offerings in North Texas. The community will offer two-, three- and four-bedroom townhome options, each built with spacious design and upscale finishes in mind. By combining Centurion American’s master-planned development expertise with Wan Bridge’s innovative BTR model, Frontera Shores Townhomes is crafted as a professionally managed neighborhood that provides the comforts of a single-family home with the convenience of luxury rental living.

"Wan Bridge’s established model and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with our vision to deliver premier luxury rental communities," said Mehrdad Moayedi, President and CEO of Centurion American Development Group. "We look forward to a long-term partnership that will set a new benchmark in build-to-rent living."

Residents of Frontera Shores Townhomes will enjoy premium on-site amenities, including walking trails connecting scenic green spaces, a private dog park, and a resort-style swimming pool. The first batch of homes is scheduled for delivery in September 2025, with full project completion expected by December 2026.

The first homes at Frontera Shores Townhomes will be move-in ready by late 2025, and leasing opportunities are expected to open in the coming months. As construction progresses toward the December 2025 completion target, Centurion American and Wan Bridge plan to host community preview events and provide updates on development milestones. Media, investors, and local officials are invited to follow the project’s progress.

About Wan Bridge Group

Wan Bridge is a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to-rent (BTR) communities across the state. Since 2016, we have been active in the acquisition, development and operation of our communities located in high-demand cities across Texas, including Central Texas, Dallas and Houston. Our land to living approach for BTR community products range from low-density homes on acreage sites to medium-density developments that include duplexes, triplexes and townhomes. We believe that residents do not have to own to call it home and our ultimate goal is to give them more time with the people they love and partake in activities they enjoy the most. BTR provides flexibility without sacrifice every day. Learn more at www.wanbridge.com.

About Centurion American

Since 1990, Centurion American has developed well over 200,000 single-family lots in dozens of premier communities surrounding North Texas. Centurion has demonstrated the ability to effectively work with investors, landowners, financial institutions, and vendors to acquire over 75,000 acres of land inventory, resulting in a diverse mix of developments varying in size and scope. Delivering award-winning communities with impeccable amenities such as parks, golf courses, and hiking and biking trails, Centurion has successfully designed master-planned communities that have been recognized across the real estate industry.

Centurion has set the standard in purchasing and developing land in prime locations. Their developments have the right combination of natural land settings, strong job growth, good school systems, and access to local community shopping. Over the past 30 years, it is this proven track record of achievements that has consistently created excellent value and ROI for Centurion American partners, investors, builders, and homeowners. For more information visit CenturionAmerican.com.