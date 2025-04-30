Snyder Partners With Mortenson for Hillsboro Hops Stadium Project

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snyder, the leading commercial roofing and waterproofing company in the Pacific Northwest, is excited to announce its partnership with Mortenson in the construction of the new Hillsboro Hops Stadium. This project marks a significant expansion of Snyder’s portfolio in the sports and entertainment sector, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted leader in stadium and arena construction and multiple other sectors.

“We’re so proud to contribute to another area landmark project that will enhance the region’s sports infrastructure,” said Vince Lightfoot, President at Snyder. “Our team thrives on the complexity and scale of these facilities, and we’re thrilled about our collaboration with Mortenson in delivering a top-tier stadium for the Hops and the city of Hillsboro.”

The Hillsboro Hops Stadium joins a distinguished lineup of sports venues where Snyder has played a pivotal role, including Husky Stadium, Lumen Field, Providence Park, Climate Pledge Arena, and the NHL Practice Facility in North Seattle. This latest project underscores Snyder’s expertise in large-scale, high-performance venues that serve as community cornerstones.

The investment in sports infrastructure continues to gain momentum across the Pacific Northwest, with new developments such as the proposed Thorns/WNBA collective practice facility in Beaverton and expanded sports facilities in Hillsboro. Snyder’s involvement in these projects positions the company at the forefront of the region’s evolving sports landscape.

With this exciting new project and resulting partnerships with The Hillsboro Hops and Mortenson, Snyder continues to build on its legacy of quality, innovation, and collaboration in the sports and entertainment sector.

About Snyder

For more than 100 years, Snyder has been the Pacific Northwest's go-to provider of end-to-end commercial roofing and waterproofing solutions, tailored to the region’s unique needs. For more information, visit https://snyder-builds.com/our-company/#profile-video