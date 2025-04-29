Aviation Capital Group Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 20 Aircraft

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement with Avolon Aerospace Leasing Limited (Avolon) to acquire 20 aircraft. This portfolio includes 16 narrowbody aircraft, of which 12 are new technology, and 4 wide-body aircraft, all of which are new technology. The average age of the portfolio is approximately 4.1 years, and the average remaining lease term is approximately 8.4 years. The aircraft are on lease to 17 airlines across 16 countries, including 6 airlines that are new customers for ACG.

“These aircraft are an excellent complement to our existing portfolio. This acquisition, with a trusted partner in Avolon, reflects ACG’s strategic focus on growth, commitment to invest in fuel-efficient new technology aircraft, and ability to transact at scale,” said Thomas Baker, CEO and President of ACG. “ACG will continue to seek out further scaled investment opportunities as we accelerate our growth momentum.”

“We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with ACG with this 20 aircraft portfolio transaction,” said Ross O’Connor, Chief Financial Officer at Avolon. “ACG has a proven capability to transact at scale and we look forward to working closely together to complete the aircraft transfers in the coming months.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are based upon our current expectations and assumptions concerning future events, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, such statements are not guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with over 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2024, leased to roughly 85 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.