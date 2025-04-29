Rancher Government and DPG Solutions Partner to Deliver Secure Infrastructure for Classified Government Networks

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), the leader in application enablement with secure open-source, cloud-native Kubernetes infrastructure for the U.S. Government, today announced a strategic partnership with DPG Solutions, a cleared integrator specializing in secure deployment environments. Together, the companies are delivering a complete platform that allows government agencies to run virtual machines and containerized workloads in Disrupted, Degraded, Intermittent, and Low-bandwidth (DDIL) environments , without introducing proprietary complexity or compromising security.

"This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering secure, resilient capabilities critical to national security operations." Share

The partnership is specifically designed to accelerate federal IT modernization efforts for application enablement through the deployment of DPG’s cutting edge Secure Platform-as-a-Service (SPaaS) with RGS under the hood. This joint solution integrates the full Rancher Government software stack to deliver a secure, scalable foundation for mission-critical workloads, enabling government agencies to run both virtual machines and Kubernetes containers on a unified infrastructure in any environment.

"DPG is demonstrating how the RGS stack can be operationalized to support mission success in highly classified environments," said Dylan Miller, Director of Channels at Rancher Government Solutions. "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering secure, resilient capabilities critical to national security operations."

DPG Solutions, a cleared, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), has deep expertise in infrastructure modernization and application transformation. Their solution fully deploys and automates the Rancher Government Suite in secured on-premise DOD environments, enabling government agencies to transition legacy virtualized workloads to modern, cloud-native architectures without compromising on security, availability, or compliance. The solution is purpose-built to operate in DDIL, and classified environments, ensuring that applications can go wherever they need to for mission success.

“We were looking for a solution that offered lasting reliability,” said Greg Trent, Director of Research and Development at DPG Solutions. “We needed a platform that moves fast, is scalable and delivers. RGS brought us the right components and the right kind of support to make that happen.”

Together, RGS and DPG Solutions offer more than just software. They deliver mission-ready application enablement and modernization as a service. This integrated approach empowers agencies to increase agility, reduce operational overhead, and accelerate the deployment of secure applications from the data center, cloud and out to the tactical edge.

For more information about the RGS-DPG partnership, contact us at info@ranchergovernment.com.

About Rancher Government Solutions

Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) is specifically designed to address the unique needs of the U.S. Government and military as it relates to application enablement, with modern, cloud native, open source innovation and the choice that comes with it. RGS supports all Rancher products with U.S.-based American citizens supporting programs across the Department of Defense, the Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies.

To learn more, visit: www.ranchergovernment.com

About DPG Solutions

DPG Solutions is a Colorado-based, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business dedicated to setting new standards in IT innovation and excellence. We specialize in Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), DevSecOps, and fully automated deployments across on-premises, hybrid, edge, and cloud environments. By embracing advanced technologies and Zero Trust principles, we help government and commercial organizations redefine their infrastructure, improve functionality, and ensure mission success by bridging requirements with proven and emerging technologies. Our clients trust us for secure, scalable, and compliant solutions that align with their evolving needs. Learn more at: www.dpgsolutionsllc.com.