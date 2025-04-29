ATOBA, easyJet, and World Fuel Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Develop Long Term Supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--easyJet and ATOBA Energy (ATOBA), in partnership with World Fuel Services (World Fuel), announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of long-term supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for easyJet’s operations in Europe and the UK. The agreement supports the airline’s decarbonisation strategy and is expected to unlock the SAF value chain through the combination of ATOBA’s SAF aggregation, enabling management of pricing and supply volatility risk for airlines, and World Fuel’s global jet fuel logistics, blending, storage, and distribution infrastructure.

"By addressing the long-term offtake challenges that have hindered investment in SAF projects, ATOBA’s approach paves the way for accelerated industry expansion, greater investment confidence, and credible pricing and supply security for easyJet” Share

The agreement is an important step toward scaling advanced SAF technologies and is intended to support the decarbonisation of easyJet.

The SAF market is facing challenges in expanding at the rate demanded by environmental needs and regulatory mandates. While producers need long-term, stable pricing contracts to ensure a return on their investments, easyJet is seeking competitive SAF market prices in the context of a nascent industry with diverse competing technologies. This conflict of expectations currently hinders the development of SAF production projects, and ATOBA’s unique business model brings a compelling solution.

ATOBA uniquely facilitates the development of SAF production through its upstream and downstream SAF offtake portfolio management. By offtaking from diversified producers that use production technologies like Alcohol to Jet, Gas-Fischer Tropsch, or Power to Liquids, ATOBA mitigates technological and pricing risks associated with the various SAF production pathways and facilitates the closing of long-term offtake agreements among airlines, jet-fuel distributors, SAF producers, and financial institutions, which are essential for scaling the industry.

World Fuel intends to manage logistics, blending, storage and regulatory fulfillment for the EU and UK mandates. World Fuel’s role in ensuring the seamless integration of SAF into easyJet’s supply chain underscores the parties’ joint commitment to developing an efficient and compliant end-to-end sustainable aviation fuel supply chain.

Raminder Shergill, Director of Tax & Fuel Strategy at easyJet commented:

“We are deeply committed to fostering the growth of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel industry and are thrilled to see ATOBA introduce their innovative approach to catalysing the development of the SAF market. By addressing the long-term offtake challenges that have hindered investment in SAF projects, ATOBA’s approach paves the way for accelerated industry expansion, greater investment confidence, and credible pricing and supply security for easyJet”.

Arnaud Namer, co-founder and CEO of ATOBA Energy, added:

“We are proud to partner with easyJet and World Fuel, two aviation industry leaders taking bold and proactive steps to accelerate aviation’s transition to Sustainable Aviation Fuels. With their expertise in highly efficient operational cost management, they are setting a strong precedent for the industry. We are excited to support their transition through our SAF aggregation services, providing airlines with long-term competitive advantages as they shift toward more sustainable fuels.”

World Fuel’s Senior Vice President (EMEA), Duncan Storey, said: “Our collaboration with easyJet and ATOBA, underscores our commitment to expanding global access to sustainable aviation fuel. By managing logistics and regulatory compliance, we work to ensure the seamless integration of sustainable aviation fuel in the market, empower producers and connect sustainability-focused customers with innovative supply.”

As aviation works toward a sustainable future, ATOBA, easyJet, and World Fuel are proud to be at the forefront of this evolution.

Notes to Editor:

About ATOBA Energy

ATOBA is the midstream Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) aggregator focused on accelerating the aviation industry's energy transition through solving the financial dilemma between airlines and producers. ATOBA provides long-term SAF contracts to airlines and jet-fuel resellers at optimized market SAF pricing indexes. The company brings high security and competitiveness to the SAF supply chain for its airline partners via offtake from diversified producers and technologies, as well as best-in-class sector expertise. Simultaneously, ATOBA’s aggregation strategy allows the SAF industry to scale by providing producers with long-term offtake agreements that support their Final Investment Decisions for their SAF production plants. Further information contact info@atoba.energy.

About easyJet

easyJet is one of Europe’s largest airlines offering a unique and winning combination of the best route network connecting Europe's primary airports with great value fares and friendly service. easyJet flies on more of Europe’s most popular routes than any other airline and carried more than 100 million passengers in 2024. The airline has over 340 aircraft flying on over 1,000 routes to more than 160 airports across 35 countries. Over 300 million Europeans live within one hour's drive of an easyJet airport.

easyJet aims to be a good corporate citizen, employing people on local contracts in nine countries across Europe in full compliance with national laws and recognising their trade unions. The airline supports several local charities and has a corporate partnership with UNICEF which has raised over £17m for the most vulnerable children since it was established in 2012.

In 2022, easyJet published its roadmap to net zero by 2050. The roadmap, which also features a combination of fleet renewal, operational efficiencies, airspace modernisation, Sustainable Aviation Fuel and carbon removal technology, has set an ambitious interim carbon emissions intensity reduction target of 35% by 2035, validated by the Science-based targets initiative (SBTi). The airline’s ultimate aim is to fully transition its fleet to zero carbon emission technology, which it will achieve through a number of strategic partnerships including with Airbus, Rolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace Solutions. Since 2000, the airline has successfully reduced its carbon emissions per passenger, per kilometre by one-third and is the number 1 ESG rated airline in Europe by Sustainalytics, MSCI and CDP.

Innovation is in easyJet’s DNA – since launching nearly 30 years ago, easyJet changed the way people fly to the present day where the airline leads the industry in digital and operational innovations to make travel more easy and affordable for its passengers. In 2023 easyJet was named by TIME as one of the World’s Best Companies and a Leader in Diversity 2024 by The Financial Times.

About World Fuel Services

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers worldwide. World Fuel Services sells and delivers liquid fuels, natural gas, electricity, renewable energy, and other sustainability solutions to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories through its Marine, Aviation, and World Kinect Energy Services divisions. For more information, visit www.wfscorp.com or www.world-kinect.com.