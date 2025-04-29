Revelyst, Evolution Announce Strategic Licensing Partnership to Grow Profiles of Iconic Outdoor Brands

PROVIDENCE, R.I. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revelyst Inc., a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies, and Evolution USA, LLC, a leading U.S.-based licensing agency, today announced a multiyear partnership under which Evolution will secure licensing deals for a select number of Revelyst’s iconic outdoor brands.

The collaboration will empower six of Revelyst’s adventure sports and outdoor performance brands—Fox Racing, Simms Fishing Products, Camp Chef, Primos, Hoppes and Blackburn—to tap into Evolution’s proven expertise in brand licensing. Together, the two companies aim to unlock new partnerships, bring innovative products to market, and deliver increased value to consumers who live and breathe the outdoor lifestyle.

“This partnership with Evolution represents an exciting step forward in our mission to create deeper, more meaningful connections between our brands and consumers,” said Simon Waters, President of Licensing, Entertainment and Communications for Revelyst. “By expanding into new licensed product categories beyond the core existing assortments, we’re opening doors to innovative collaborations that stay true to our brand DNA while making our products more accessible and relevant to a wider audience. We are excited to see how Evolution will help expand our reach into these new categories.”

Evolution monetizes and enhances brand value via licensing, direct-to-retail partnerships, collaborations, experiential retail, direct-to-consumer sales and location-based entertainment. The agency’s clients include: Gaumont Television, Stampede Ventures, Black Angus Steakhouse, Senna Brands, The Revelyst Group, Pressman Films, Morgan Creek Entertainment, Revolution Studios, Smoko Studio, OLO Industries, World of Neopets and The Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, among others.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Revelyst teams and help bring their iconic brands into new arenas,” said Travis J. Rutherford, Co-Founder/Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Business Affairs for Evolution USA. “The depth and passion behind Revelyst’s brand portfolio align perfectly with our approach to brand building. Together, we’re poised to deliver meaningful, high-quality products that outdoor consumers will love.”

This new partnership is effective immediately, with licensed product expansions expected to roll out in 2025 and beyond.

The Revelyst portfolio of brands will be showcased in the Evolution booth #F208 at the Las Vegas Licensing Expo 2025, held May 20-23 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

About Revelyst

Revelyst Inc. is a collective of world-class maker brands that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing, Primos, Blackburn, Camp Chef and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.

About Evolution

Evolution is a leading licensing and brand management agency headquartered in Calabasas, California, servicing the popular culture, television and film, gaming, toy, celebrity, character, outdoor, motorsports and lifestyle industry verticals. Evolution offers bespoke turn-key solutions, including strategic brand planning, market analysis, contract negotiations, legal support, product development, retail development, finance and royalty collections, contract compliance, inventor relations, as well as providing leading manufacturers a full-service licensing acquisitions team.