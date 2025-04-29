Outdoor Recreation Leader Camco Selects Mythic as Creative Agency of Record

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camco, the leading manufacturer of aftermarket parts and accessories for the outdoor recreation market, has selected Mythic as its new creative agency of record, following a competitive review, to drive brand strategy, creative development, and social media strategy.

Camco’s decision to partner with Mythic was driven by the agency’s deep strategic capabilities, proven track record of delivering measurable business impact and experience in adjacent categories. Mythic has a strong foundation helping brands forge meaningful connections with passionate, lifestyle-driven consumers. The agency will lead brand strategy, integrated creative development, organic social and full-funnel campaigns across retail, digital and direct-to-consumer channels — all aimed at driving growth across every touchpoint.

“We were searching for a strategic partner to help propel Camco into its next phase of growth – one who truly understands our industry and brings a fresh, results-driven approach to marketing,” said Lisa Schoder, Chief Marketing Officer at Camco. “Mythic stood out not only for its local presence, but for its ability to translate insights into impactful, creative work. We trust the team to help us engage today’s RVers and outdoor enthusiasts in authentic, resonant ways.”

Camco has long been a trusted market leader in the outdoor recreation space, with more than 4,000 products across RV, marine, camping, towing and ATV. Its flagship product brands include Rhino, TastePURE, FasTen, TST, Power Grip, and Eaz-Lift, among others. Camco’s products are preferred every day by outdoor adventurers across the country.

“RV consumers aren’t just buyers — they’re passionate explorers who care deeply about quality, reliability, and the lifestyle that comes with life on the road,” said Ken Baker, CEO of Mythic. “With Camco’s expansive product portfolio, strong retail presence and growing direct-to-consumer business, we see a tremendous opportunity to drive meaningful brand and business growth. We’re excited to help shape a connected brand experience that not only resonates with this vibrant community but also delivers measurable impact across every channel.”

Mythic will begin work immediately, with an initial focus on brand discovery and campaign development, while providing ongoing support across creative services, organic social and content development. These efforts will support Camco’s holistic brand strategy and drive growth across retail partner networks and direct-to-consumer channels.

ABOUT CAMCO

Camco leads the future of RV living with innovative and advanced technology, engineering solutions for simpler, safer, and more enjoyable outdoor living. Our mission is to enhance every RV journey by providing premium solutions in water sanitation, power, towing, ventilation, stabilization, functional accessories, and services. Founded in 1966 in Greensboro, N.C., Camco operates from five U.S.-based facilities and multiple facilities in Asia. With a dedicated team of 1,000+ employees who understand outdoor enthusiasts’ needs, Camco has 150+ patents and 4,000+ products designed to enhance outdoor experiences. Learn more about Camco at www.camco.net.

ABOUT MYTHIC

Mythic is a fiercely strategic, full-service marketing agency bridging the gap between brand vision and measurable growth. We partner with a diverse range of clients — from challenger brands to Fortune 500 companies — crafting tailored solutions to meet their unique business goals. By integrating our capabilities across strategy, creative, content development, CRM, and social media, we build compelling brand experiences that drive customer loyalty, engagement, and ultimately, long-term success.