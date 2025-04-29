Movius and NICE Announce Collaboration to Help Financial Services Firms Maintain Compliance Regulations with Secure Mobile Communications

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Movius, the leading global provider of secure, AI-powered, purpose-driven communications software, today announced it has partnered with NICE, a leading provider of communication compliance solutions, to integrate its MultiLine™ solution with NICE’s NTR-X cloud, compliance recording and assurance solution. With this integration, NICE users in regulated financial services organizations will have even more options to maintain compliance via access to a secure, mobile-first phone experience that allows employees to use their business mobile identity to access Voice, SMS, iMessage, WhatsApp and other capabilities without risk.

“Movius offers users a secure second business number for mobile communications all in one convenient app,” explained Amit Modi, Chief Technology Officer at Movius. “MultiLine enables employees to communicate with external clients across a variety of secure communications channels, connecting more people from more places. Customers in regulated industries that rely on NICE’s NTR-X solution can now benefit from the advanced capabilities in MultiLine.”

Noncompliance with off channel communications and lapses in recording and archiving has led to a rise in fines from the SEC, CFTC, and other regulatory bodies. This points to a significant need for solutions that close compliance gaps and ensure all recorded business communications are encrypted and secure. Movius’ MultiLine ensures all mobile communications spanning calls, texts, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams and more, are logged without compromising recordkeeping or other regulations.

“Because of stringent regulations and complexities arising from new communication modalities, remote, distributed workforces are widening compliance gaps and placing financial and energy trading firms at risk for fines and reputational damage,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. “NTR-X mobile communications platform integrations allow regulated users to remain in compliance while using mobile applications to communicate with their customers in the ways they prefer. Regardless of location or communication modality, our integration with MultiLine enables regulated firms to cost-effectively manage their entire global recording footprint and support their compliance efforts.”

NICE’s NTR-X provides financial services firms with the benefit of a central vantage point into all global regulated users and communications. The platform can be deployed globally, while enabling firms to adhere to local capture and recordkeeping requirements. NICE’s NTR-X with MultiLine reduces regulatory risk, removing maintenance hurdles and reducing the need for costly, dedicated, local IT resources.

About Movius

Movius provides Secure Communications as a Service (SCaaS™), offering a complete secure and compliant business mobile solution on any endpoint. Our flagship solution, MultiLine™ is the trusted solution for businesses for voice, SMS, social channels, and can be accessed through endpoints including dedicated dialer and Microsoft Teams™. This mobile communication evolution is what the company calls Phone 3.0™. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices around the world, Movius works with leading global service providers including T-Mobile, TELUS, Telefonica, SingTel, and 3. To learn more visit www.movius.ai.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com