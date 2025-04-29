Revlon and Authentic Brands Group Renew Juicy Couture Fragrance License

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revlon Consumer Products LLC (“Revlon”) today announced the renewal of its long-standing global licensing deal for Juicy Couture fragrances with Authentic Brands Group (“Authentic”). Since partnering together in 2016, Revlon and Authentic have transformed Juicy Couture fragrances into a cornerstone of global perfume trends.

From its early 2000s fashion roots to its status as a full-fledged lifestyle powerhouse, Juicy Couture’s fragrance line has become a defining expression of the brand’s evolution. At the heart of this transformation is Viva La Juicy, a perennial bestseller and pop culture mainstay that has captured the hearts of millions with its signature blend of wild berries, jasmine, and creamy vanilla. More than just a scent, it embodies a lifestyle that’s bold, flirtatious, and unapologetically feminine. As an extension of the Juicy Couture consumer’s signature style, the fragrance plays a pivotal role in how fans engage with the brand, serving as a timeless symbol of joyful indulgence and empowered self-expression that continues to resonate across generations.

As part of the deal, Revlon will continue to exclusively produce and market all Juicy Couture fragrance pillars worldwide. The new agreement also supports an expanded product portfolio, with new launches planned across core fragrances and scented ancillary lines, allowing fans to experience the Juicy Couture lifestyle across their beauty routine.

Michelle Peluso, CEO of Revlon said: “We are delighted to be renewing our licensing deal with Authentic for Juicy Couture fragrances. This deal is not only a testament to the enduring appeal of the Juicy Couture brand but also a significant milestone in the ongoing revitalization of our fragrance business. We are excited about the momentum that we have established already. As we look ahead, we will further amplify our support of the brand with fresh and inspiring products, engaging marketing activations and new premium distribution channels that will further attract consumers in a category that is experiencing significant global growth.”

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Revlon, a trusted collaborator that has played a pivotal role in propelling Juicy Couture fragrances to new heights,” said Jarrod Weber, Global President, Sports and Lifestyle at Authentic. “Their dedication to honoring the essence of the brand, while continuing to evolve and innovate, has helped shape the Juicy Couture fragrance line into a global force. Together, we’ve created an experience that is unmistakably Juicy Couture and deeply connected to our community’s passion for beauty, fashion, and self-expression.”

Revlon’s fragrance portfolio includes iconic brands such as Elizabeth Arden, John Varvatos, Geoffrey Beene, Lucky Brand, Christina Aguilera, Elizabeth Taylor, Ed Hardy and Curve.

About Revlon Consumer Products LLC

Revlon Consumer Products LLC (“Revlon”) has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in over 100 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, American Crew, Creme of Nature, CND, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Curve, John Varvatos and Christina Aguilera.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group ("Authentic") is a unified platform that integrates M&A, licensing, brand strategy and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Authentic owns more than 50 global brands, generating approximately $32 billion in annual retail sales. These brands have a significant presence in 150 countries, with more than 13,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops, as well as 400,000 points of sale worldwide. Authentic’s portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham, Reebok, Champion, Nautica, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Sports Illustrated, Eddie Bauer, Aéropostale, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Quiksilver, Billabong, Sperry, Hunter and Ted Baker. Through its joint venture with Saks Global, Authentic Luxury Group (ALG), it drives growth for luxury and accessible luxury brands, including Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Hervé Léger, Vince, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH.

