Diligent Partners with Cloudflare and Qualys to Transform Cyber Risk Insights for Boards with Next-Generation Reporting Solution

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent, the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS company, today announced a strategic partnership with Cloudflare, the leading connectivity cloud company, and Qualys, a leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, to revolutionize the way Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) and security leaders communicate cyber risk to the board of directors. The Cyber Risk Report – available on the Diligent One Platform – will integrate Cloudflare’s real-time threat intelligence, Qualys’ best-in-class risk surface insights, and Diligent’s cyber risk dashboard to deliver a real-time view of the most pressing cyber threats for organizations.

“In today's complex cyber landscape, boards and executives are demanding faster access to insights,” said Brian Stafford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diligent. “The new Cyber Risk Report provides a holistic view of an organization's risk posture, mitigating the chance of vulnerabilities to high impact threats. Combined with Diligent's AI-powered risk and governance solutions, this report arms CISOs with the tools for proactive risk management and strong cybersecurity governance.”

According to Diligent’s 2025 What Directors Think report, while 61% of directors recognize the strategic risks posed by cyber threats, almost 30% of boards do not receive regular security updates, underscoring a critical gap in cybersecurity awareness and action. Security teams are overwhelmed by excessive data, new software vulnerabilities and AI tools, making it crucial to automate ‘always-on’ threat monitoring and enable teams to translate insights for effective risk management. ​The Cyber Risk Report bridges the gap between threats detected and action needed by combining internal controls data, external threat intelligence and relevant business context into a single, executive-ready report. Real-time integrations with Cloudflare and Qualys will help eliminate manual reporting cycles and reliance on spreadsheets, providing comprehensive and actionable insights while automating complex tasks like control testing, evidence collection and issue remediation.

“Severe repercussions of recent attacks, and new threats posed by emerging technologies have moved cyber to the forefront of business leaders’ concerns. And while the reckoning that cyber is at the crux of enabling business has finally come, communicating risk clearly, in business terms, is still a major challenge for CISOs,” said Grant Bourzikas, Chief Security Officer at Cloudflare. “The Cyber Risk Report – underpinned by Cloudflare’s telemetry, based on our global network that’s one of the largest in the world – will enable security leaders to pinpoint exact relevant issues, overlay them with comprehensive context and ultimately provide clarity to the board on the overall state of your organization's resilience.”

Developed with input from more than 50 CISOs and board members, the enhanced Cyber Risk Report connects technical metrics with strong decision-making. With features such as built-in trend tracking, peer comparisons and intuitive dashboards, the report enables CISOs to prioritize vulnerabilities based on business impact and deliver actionable insights to the board, ultimately enhancing governance. This strategic partnership enables the integration of cutting-edge technologies from Cloudflare and Qualys into the Diligent One Platform and serves as the foundation for future cybersecurity solutions to address the evolving threat landscape.

“CISOs don’t need more dashboards; they need a smarter, business-focused strategy,” said Rich Seiersen, Chief Risk Tech Officer of Qualys. “At Qualys, we help our customers be more effective at measuring, communicating and eliminating their cyber risk with the Risk Operations Center (ROC). Together with Diligent and Cloudflare, we’re redefining how cyber risk is communicated to the board, translating technical data into the financial language of business – dollars and cents. At the same time, we’re empowering CISOs with clear, actionable insights to manage their risk surface, drive down risk, boost efficiency and elevate security as a true business enabler.”

The partnership was announced today at the 2025 RSA Conference. For more information about the Cyber Risk Report capabilities developed by Diligent, Cloudflare and Qualys, visit: https://www.diligent.com/board-reporting-it-risk.

About Diligent

Diligent is the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS company, empowering more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members to clarify risk and elevate governance. The Diligent One Platform gives practitioners, the C-suite and the board a consolidated view of their entire GRC practice so they can more effectively manage risk, build greater resilience and make better decisions, faster. Learn more at diligent.com.

Follow Diligent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud.

Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.qualys.com.

Learn more about Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Management at qualys.com/etm.