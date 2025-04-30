TWG Global and Mubadala Capital to Enter Multi-Billion Dollar Investment Alliance

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TWG Global (“TWG”), a holding company led by investors Mark Walter and Thomas Tull, and Mubadala Capital (“MC”), the asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, have entered into a multi-faceted, multi-billion-dollar collaboration that will enable each organization to enhance investments across multiple sectors and asset classes to drive long-term value creation.

Under this strategic investment alliance and as part of TWG’s $15 billion equity raise, Mubadala Capital will anchor and lead a $10 billion syndicated investment in TWG Global. Proceeds from the TWG raise will be used by TWG to capitalize on its attractive set of proprietary investment opportunities. TWG will commit $2.5 billion to Mubadala Capital products and acquire a strategic minority stake in the asset manager, with an aim to increase commitments from itself and its partners and clients of up to another $20 billion of investment capital over time, reinforcing the long-term, strategic alignment between both firms.

“By combining our institutional expertise and capital resources through this unique alignment of interests, we are strengthening our joint abilities to access and scale high-quality investment opportunities globally,” said Hani Barhoush, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Capital.

TWG’s Mark Walter added: “We are excited to deepen our relationship with Mubadala Capital, a global leader that shares our long-term investment philosophy and our commitment to excellence. The convergence of business and new technology is creating unprecedented investment opportunities. This collaboration enhances our ability to capitalize on that opportunity set and provides us with additional access to world-class investment strategies.”

TWG offers deep industry expertise and an extensive global network with a diverse portfolio spanning financial services, insurance, AI, technology, sports/media/entertainment, and energy. Mubadala Capital, with a robust alternatives platform, continues to expand its strategic partnerships with leading global investors and strengthen its position as a leading global asset manager.

Thomas Tull remarked: “Partnering with Mubadala Capital enables us to access outstanding investment opportunities that demand both visionary insight and substantial resources. This collaboration unites the right expertise and capital to invest in ideas with the potential to shape the future.”

This landmark collaboration between leading investor TWG and sovereign-backed global asset manager Mubadala Capital comes amid increasing investor interest in a wide variety of alternative asset classes and cross-border investment opportunities. Leveraging shared expertise, resources, and vision, TWG and Mubadala Capital will uniquely position both to access high-potential opportunities across sectors and geographies.

ABOUT TWG GLOBAL

TWG Global operates and invests in businesses with untapped potential and guides them to new levels of growth. Led by Mark Walter and Thomas Tull, TWG Global has interests across financial services, insurance, AI and technology, sports/media/entertainment and energy. With an enterprise value over $40 billion, TWG Global’s portfolio includes Guggenheim Investments, Guggenheim Securities, Group 1001 Insurance, and prominent sports franchises such as the LA Dodgers, LA Lakers and Chelsea FC.

ABOUT MUBADALA CAPITAL

Mubadala Capital is the alternative asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a c. $330 billion global investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mubadala Capital manages over $30 billion of assets through its four investment businesses spanning various private market strategies, including private equity, special situations, solutions, and venture capital. Mubadala Capital has a team of over 200 spanning 5 offices in Abu Dhabi, New York, London, San Francisco, and Rio de Janeiro. Mubadala Capital aims to be the partner of choice for investors looking for attractive and differentiated risk-adjusted returns across various private markets and alternative asset classes.