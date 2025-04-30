Sectigo and SCC France Expand Partnership to Deliver Certificate Lifecycle Management to France and Benelux Region

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sectigo, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced its expanded partnership with SCC France, a leading global managed IT services and solutions provider. The updated partnership enables SCC France to deliver Sectigo’s cloud-native CLM solutions to both France and the Benelux regions. SCC France customers in these regions now benefit from automated certificate management, ultimately mitigating the risk of business outages due to mismanaged certificates, improving overall security and helping future proof their business for the quantum era.

In groundbreaking news, the industry recently approved the passing of a ballot that incrementally reduces the maximum SSL/TLS certificate lifecycle from the current 398 days to 47 days by 2029, representing a major shift in digital certificate management. With certificate renewals now increasing exponentially, manual certificate management is no longer sustainable for most businesses. By partnering with Sectigo, SCC France customers no longer need to worry about the complexity behind manual certificate management and instead can focus on their growth while avoiding business interruptions caused by mismanaged certificates.

“We are thrilled to be growing our presence in these regions through this expanded strategic partnership with SCC France,” said Anthony Pierrel, director of channel & enterprise sales, EMEA, at Sectigo. “With a major shift in certificate lifespans on the horizon, SCC France is staying a head of the curve by making sure its customers can make the transition to 47-day certificates smoothly, allowing their customers to remain focused on their core operations while maintaining robust digital security.”

Sectigo’s flagship product, Sectigo Certificate Manager (SCM), is a cloud-native CLM solution that discovers, manages and automates all certificates within a single dashboard. By automating certificate management, SCM not only solves the challenge of shorter certificate lifespans but also instills processes that help promote crypto-agility, further preparing customers to become quantum-ready.

“We are excited to announce our expanded partnership with Sectigo—a collaboration that significantly enhances the value we deliver to our customers by reinforcing digital trust across a wide range of business applications and infrastructures,” said Isabelle Gissler, head of software division at SCC France. “With the latest industry regulations undergoing substantial changes now and in the future, we are committed to bringing our customers services that keep them ahead of upcoming challenges including shorter certificate lifespans and becoming quantum prepared.”

SCC France provides an agile and easy software procurement option through their streamlined Marketplace Services. Its growth has been driven by extensive IT contracts, especially within the public sector, and strong performance in software services. SCC France and Sectigo’s existing collaborations include helping customers enhance the lifecycle management of their public and private certificates through automation and streamlined processes across the business units.

To learn more about Sectigo, please visit https://www.sectigo.com. To become a Sectigo partner, please visit https://www.sectigo.com/partners/channel.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the most innovative provider of certificate lifecycle management (CLM), delivering comprehensive solutions that secure human and machine identities for the world’s largest brands. Sectigo’s automated, cloud-native CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates across all certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols within the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the largest, longest standing, and most reputable CAs with more than 700,000 customers, six combined active seats in the CA/Browser Forum and ETSI, and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About SCC France

With a turnover of over €2.7 billion and more than 3,300 employees in France, SCC France supports its customers' digital transformation in 3 areas: development of uses and user experience, modernization of IT infrastructures and opening up to the Cloud, deployment of network and security strategies. https://www.france.scc.com/