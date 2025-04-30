Woodside Signs Gas Supply Agreement for Louisiana LNG

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woodside has signed an agreement with bp for the integrated energy major to supply natural gas to the Louisiana LNG project.

This agreement represents the first tranche of a diversified portfolio of feedgas that will support the Louisiana LNG project, enabled by the project’s extensive interconnectivity to multiple producing basins and inter-connecting pipelines.

Woodside’s CEO Meg O’Neill said the agreement marks another milestone for the Louisiana LNG project.

“Louisiana LNG is a compelling investment, expected to deliver significant cash generation and create long term shareholder value. Securing this gas supply agreement is an important step for the project.

“Woodside has a long history of successful collaboration with bp. By drawing upon bp’s experience with MiQ certificates, we can access verifiably low methane intensity molecules for the Louisiana LNG project. This supports Woodside’s goals as a member in the UN Environment Programme’s OGMP 2.0 initiative.”

Under the agreement, Louisiana LNG Gas Management LLC (GasCo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Louisiana LNG LLC, has committed to purchase on a long-term basis up to 640 billion cubic feet of gas from bp for an ultimate delivery to Line 200 beginning in 2029.

GasCo will be responsible for implementing the gas sourcing strategy to support the Louisiana LNG project.1

About Woodside

Woodside is a global energy company providing reliable and affordable energy to help people lead better lives. We leverage our track record of world-class project execution and operational excellence as we build a diverse global portfolio to meet the world’s growing energy needs.

Woodside has more than 35 years of experience in the LNG industry, including pioneering Australia's LNG industry as operator of the North West Shelf Project. We are executing major projects today, while pursuing growth opportunities that will deliver long-term value for our shareholders. We maintain a strong balance sheet and a disciplined investment approach.

About bpx

bp markets the natural gas produced by bpx energy, bp's US onshore business, which has a material asset base in the core of the best US onshore basins, including the Haynesville basin. Headquartered in Denver, bpx embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of a domestic U.S. onshore producer – utilizing next level technology to safely increase production while lowering emissions. bpx energy was the first major US onshore producer to certify all its gas production with MiQ.

This announcement was approved and authorised for release by Woodside’s Disclosure Committee.

1 See “Woodside approves Louisiana LNG development” announced 29 April 2025 for details.