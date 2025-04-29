Argano Launches Transformational Acquisition Program to Accelerate Growth

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Argano, the digital services consultancy focused exclusively on high performance business operations, today announced the latest step in its strategy to become the global leader in next-generation operational transformation with the acquisition of Netlogistik, a leading strategic advisory and consulting firm specializing in digital supply chain solutions. The transaction marks the launch of Argano’s second phase of its strategic growth program, aimed at significantly scaling the company in 2025.

Argano is entering a period of rapid expansion, enhancing its capabilities and geographic footprint, challenging legacy thinking, and becoming the partner of choice for businesses that aim to deliver high-performance operations in an era of technology-driven disruption. Argano has acquired 16 companies since 2020, and is prepared for its next stage of growth, fully backed by capital secured in the past year.

“Since Argano’s inception, we’ve focused on bringing together specialized firms that solve the most complex operational challenges facing the modern enterprise,” said Chip Register, CEO of Argano. “Netlogistik represents everything we look for in a strategic acquisition — deep domain expertise, strong client relationships, a great culture and people experience, and a proven ability to drive operational performance.”

Incorporating Netlogistik strengthens Argano’s digital supply chain capabilities and expands its delivery presence across key markets in Mexico, Colombia, and the United States. With deep expertise in Blue Yonder and SAP software implementations, managed Azure environments, and Honeywell automation products, Netlogistik enhances Argano’s ability to deliver end-to-end supply chain transformation. This addition bolsters Argano’s position as a trusted partner to global enterprises in the 3PL, retail, manufacturing, and consumer sectors — helping clients reduce costs, improve customer satisfaction, and increase operational throughput.

The company will continue to operate under the Netlogistik brand during the transition period and will be led by its highly experienced management team, including founder Francisco Giral and CEO Antonio Garcia Gonzalez Sicilia.

“Francisco and the talented Netlogistik team bring deep expertise across the extended supply chain, trusted client relationships with proven retention, and an extensive geographic footprint in key markets. We look forward to entering this next phase of our growth together,” Register said.

Netlogistik brings nearly 600 employees to Argano, including more than 300 certified logistics and commerce experts, proprietary ASAP and ATOS methodologies, and trusted status as a Blue Yonder Gold Partner.

“We are pleased to join forces with Argano,” said Antonio Garcia Gonzalez Sicilia, CEO of Netlogistik. “This acquisition brings together highly complementary capabilities, creating incredible opportunities for both our business and our people. With greater scale and expanded expertise, we look forward to fueling continued innovation and delivering successful client outcomes as technology continues to transform the global supply chain.”

“Joining Argano will allow us to accelerate our growth while maintaining our commitment to high quality digital transformations,” said Netlogistik founder Francisco Giral. “We’re proud of what we’ve built and are energized by all that we will accomplish together.”

About Argano

Argano is the world’s first and largest digital services consultancy focused exclusively on enabling high performance across our clients’ business operations, at scale and around the globe. Forged from world-class specialist consultancies with decades of enterprise technology, data, cloud, AI and operations expertise, Argano supports the full transformation capabilities through strategy, design, execution, and ongoing managed services. We modernize and optimize core functions across customer engagement and service, revenue management, finance and planning, supply chain, and workforce optimization. Our promise to clients is maximizing their growth, profitability, commercial agility and customer satisfaction, guaranteed. Learn more at argano.com.

About Netlogistik

Netlogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory, seamless deployments of the Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions, and other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 300 certified solutions and technical experts with mastery in logistics and commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers' supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.

