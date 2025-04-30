Care Bears: Rainbow Ride Debuts on Nex Playground, Bringing Joy, Movement, and Nostalgia to Family Playtime

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nex, the leading motion technology company, in collaboration with the beloved Care Bears™ brand, owned by Cloudco Entertainment, today launched Care Bears: Rainbow Ride, a game that will bring up feelings of rainbow-filled nostalgia for Care Bears fans everywhere. Available now exclusively on the award-winning Nex Playground active play system, this interactive, motion-driven game allows parents to bond with their kids over the friendly cast of huggable, lovable Care Bears, all while encouraging active play and healthy screentime.

Inspired by the Care Bears: Unlock the Magic series, this motion-controlled endless runner game allows players to move, dodge, and jump their way through obstacles and use their special belly badge powers to unlock fun surprises. Designed for Care Bears fans of all ages, Care Bears: Rainbow Ride delivers an engaging, accessible gameplay experience.

"In this partnership with Care Bears, we’re combining nostalgic, beloved characters with modern technology to turn screen time into meaningful movement, all centered around our shared values of sharing, caring, happiness and fun," said David Lee, co-founder and CEO of Nex. "Whether you’re a parent who grew up loving Care Bears, or a younger player who just wants to move, Care Bears: Rainbow Ride is a timeless experience that will bring the whole family together.”

"We’re always looking for new ways to bring the heart of Care Bears to life," added Myles Hobbs, VP Global Distribution at Cloudco Entertainment. "Partnering with Nex was a natural fit. It’s more than a game—it’s a way for families to connect, get active, and experience the spirit of caring and togetherness that Care Bears have championed for nearly 45 years. We’re thrilled to see the magic of Care-A-Lot come to life in a whole new way."

In Care Bears: Rainbow Ride, players must face the Bad Crowd to get back the stolen Heart of Caring, a piece of Care-A-Lot’s magic that powers the Care Bears’ ability to spread happiness and love. Players must traverse from the scene of the crime at the Caring Control Tower, across town and into the Whimsical Forest, all while avoiding mischievous traps laid by the Bad Crowd, like Sticky Cotton Candy Cloud, Fallen Tree Trunks, and Bad Crowd Minions. With clues and help from Cheer Bear, players must find and return the Heart of Caring to Care-A-Lot before the Heart’s power is diminished and the town’s happiness disappears.

Care Bears: Rainbow Ride features:

Motion-Driven Gameplay: Players will begin in the center lane and lean left or right to move their bear into a different lane to collect coins or avoid the Bad Crowd, jump to avoid obstacles and use their “belly badge powers” by raising two hands.

Players will begin in the center lane and lean left or right to move their bear into a different lane to collect coins or avoid the Bad Crowd, jump to avoid obstacles and use their “belly badge powers” by raising two hands. Exciting Progression: As players move through the map and collect coins, they will increase their “belly meter.” When the meter is full, the player can trigger a random powerup from the belly badge. Players can also unlock new bears from the shop with the coins they earn.

As players move through the map and collect coins, they will increase their “belly meter.” When the meter is full, the player can trigger a random powerup from the belly badge. Players can also unlock new bears from the shop with the coins they earn. Multi-Player Options: Beginning April 30, up to two players can play together at one time. Four player capabilities will be available later this summer, allowing families to get moving together!

Beginning April 30, up to two players can play together at one time. Four player capabilities will be available later this summer, allowing families to get moving together! Beloved Characters: Play as Cheer Bear (Pink), Grumpy Bear (Blue), Share Bear (Purple) or Funshine Bear (Yellow) to start, with the opportunity to unlock even more bears, including Wish Bear (Teal), Goodluck Bear (Green), Tenderheart Bear (Orange), and Togetherness Bear (Rainbow Gradient.

Care Bears fans can play Care Bears: Rainbow Ride exclusively on Nex Playground with a Play Pass. Nex Playground is an active play system that combines motion tracking and precise games to get families moving together. Play Pass is offered in 3-month or 12-month plans, and unlocks unlimited access to the full library of 40+ games, in addition to providing new games and updates every month on Nex Playground.

Families interested in purchasing Nex Playground, along with Play Pass, can find the active play system on Amazon as well as in Best Buy®, Target®, and Walmart® online and select retail stores nationwide. Store availability can be found at https://nexplayground.com/stores. For more information and to view the full library of games, visit https://playground.nex.inc.

About Nex

Nex is helping families reconnect with the joy of movement through fun, social, and interactive content that’s accessible to all ages. Its award-winning Nex Playground active play system launched in December 2023, is designed in California, manufactured by Skyworth, a leader in home entertainment, and is powered by an Amlogic premium AI chip. With Nex Playground, cutting-edge AI and computer vision technologies are used to merge digital and physical worlds, immersing players in the experience using their natural body movement. Games range from original sports and fitness titles, to educational games and titles in collaboration with Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, Fruit Ninja and more. Since its founding, Nex has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, TIME’s Best Inventions, Parents’ Best Entertainment System for Families, and has received RedDot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards. Nex Playground is also kidSAFE+ COPPA certified, highlighting the company’s firm stance on privacy and safety for kids and families.

To learn more, visit https://www.nex.inc or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

About Cloudco Entertainment

Cloudco Entertainment (formerly American Greetings Entertainment) is a family and children's entertainment company and the owner of iconic entertainment brands such as Care Bears™, Holly Hobbie™, Madballs™, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese™, Twisted Whiskers™, Buddy Thunderstruck™, Tinpo™ and its newest IP, Overlord & The Underwoods™. Cloudco Entertainment creates, develops, and produces multi-platform entertainment franchises across all media channels and creates a wide-range of consumer merchandising programs and experiences that immerse children and adults in the brands they love.

About Care Bears™

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears is one of the most popular and endearing children’s properties in the world. Fans of all ages are drawn to the lovable, huggable bears from Care-A-Lot who inspire all to have fun, share, and care. The Care Bears first appeared in their own television specials in 1983 and 1984, followed by a long-running animated TV series and the leap to the big screen in 1985-87 with The Care Bears Movie trilogy. Care Bears & Cousins, a Netflix original CGI- animated series, launched in fall 2015. In 2019, a brand-new look and mission for the Care Bears was introduced in Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, a 48 episode, 2D animated series currently airing in the US on Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and Max via its Cartoonito preschool block. With over 40 years of heartwarming adventures, Care Bears were named as “The #3 Top New Licensee Signed” by License Global Magazine in 2023.

