Malar Group Invests in 15Rock to Scale Autonomous AI Reasoning Systems Globally

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Malar Group, led by CEO Sayan Navaratnam, today announced a strategic investment and partnership with 15Rock, an autonomous AI reasoning platform trusted by leading global investors for investment research, due diligence, and value creation. This alliance will accelerate 15Rock's innovative AI technologies across global markets.

dual-AI architecture seamlessly combines deep contextual analysis with real-time decision-making. Share

15Rock's proprietary dual-AI architecture seamlessly combines deep contextual analysis with real-time decision-making. The platform has attracted an impressive roster of clients and prospects across diverse sectors, from a Maple 8 pension fund and major global banking institution to luxury automotive brands and a top global oil conglomerate. 15Rock has also provided critical infrastructure assessment for a major government and supported large aviation firms and leading North American management consulting practices with their strategic decision-making processes.

"15Rock represents a new frontier in AI," said Sayan Navaratnam, CEO of Malar Group. "It doesn't just interpret data — it understands context, evaluates risk, and recommends actions faster than teams of analysts. This partnership continues our successful track record of identifying and supporting emerging tech leaders before they reach their full market potential."

Founded by CEO Gautam Bakshi, a financial services veteran with nearly two decades of senior executive experience at Manulife, Scotiabank, and TD, 15Rock has earned recognition from Google, JLL, and the United Nations for its innovative approach to solving enterprise challenges. In 2023, Bakshi was recognized by The Globe and Mail as one of the "50 Emerging Canadian Business Change Makers" for his transformative work in AI-powered decision systems.

"Malar Group's partnership extends far beyond traditional investment," said Gautam Bakshi, CEO of 15Rock. "Their expertise in scaling technology companies provides the perfect foundation to expand our capabilities globally while maintaining our commitment to institutional-grade excellence."

15Rock's AI Ecosystem

15Rock operates specialized companies leveraging its core autonomous reasoning technology:

Pure Research: Delivers institutional-grade investment research and analysis, significantly reducing research time and costs for financial institutions.

Novilo (novilo.ai): An AI-powered RFP management platform that processes complex RFPs in minutes instead of days with enterprise-grade security and real-time collaboration.

TalentCap (talentcap.ai): Revolutionizes talent acquisition through AI-powered assessment that identifies optimal candidates within 48 hours, saving organizations significant time and hiring costs.

Labs (15rock.com/labs): 15Rock's innovation hub, developing cutting-edge applications of autonomous reasoning technology for emerging market opportunities.

15Rock's team includes professionals with experience at Google Workspace AI, Amazon, and Tesla, along with infosec professionals, PhD graduates from the University of Toronto, and researchers published at elite conferences like WACV.

"Our team's blend of industry experience, academic excellence, and AI capabilities marks a turning point in innovation," said CTO Priyansh Anand. "We're reshaping problems into opportunities through the fusion of human expertise with cutting-edge machine intelligence."

Strategic Partnership

Malar Group has a history of successful investments in emerging technology companies, including Westbrook Entertainment, Knowledgehook, and Connex Telecommunications. This partnership will accelerate 15Rock's global expansion while enhancing its core autonomous reasoning capabilities.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Malar Group

Malar Group, led by CEO Sayan Navaratnam, is a global investment firm dedicated to identifying and supporting transformative technologies with exceptional growth potential. For more information, visit malargroup.com.

About 15Rock

15Rock is a pioneer in autonomous AI reasoning systems with a proprietary dual-AI architecture—featuring Athena for analysis and Arcos for verification—ensuring unprecedented accuracy in complex decision-making. For more information, visit 15rock.com.