Praxis Health Advanced Primary Care and Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon Collaborate to Increase Access to High-Value, High-Quality Care

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Praxis Health Advanced Primary Care and Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon are collaborating to support members’ health and well-being through two new clinics opening May 1 that will increase access to primary care as part of a new, patient-centered approach.

Praxis Health Advanced Primary Care will open two new clinics – one in West Portland and one in Eugene – welcoming people with Regence health insurance to a team-based model focused on comprehensive primary care. Supporting members’ health care journey is a top priority, and Regence members will benefit from integrated primary care, chronic disease management and mental health services in one location. Those interested in virtual care options can also be seen from anywhere in Oregon.

“This represents a bold commitment to redesigning the patient experience from the ground up—combining advanced primary care, next-generation technology, and a deeply human approach to access and care coordination,” said Dan McCarthy, CEO of Praxis Health. “We’re not just investing in better tools—we’re investing in a model of care that meets people where they are and delivers what they truly need.”

Created specifically to meet a need for Regence members, the clinics will be particularly valuable for those managing ongoing health conditions. Appointments may be booked now so members can see a physician for wellness visits, preventive care and chronic disease management in a timely way.

“This novel collaboration with Praxis will address a need for access to high-value, high-quality care for Regence members – something we know has been an issue,” said Dr. Zak Ramadan-Jradi, head of Network Management and Strategy for Regence. “Praxis has repeatedly stepped up to serve Regence members, and in this model, we know our members will benefit from being seen by a dedicated care team that will get to know our members, understand their concerns and help keep them healthy, all close to home.”

Praxis Health Advanced Primary Care is ready to serve Regence members at the following locations:

Portland

Peterkort Centre Medical Office Building

9555 SW Barnes Road, Suite 201

971-478-1842

Eugene

Chase Gardens Medical Center

330 S Garden Way, Suite 270

971-478-1842

For more information call the clinic or visit www.praxishealthapc.com/advanced-primary-care/ and request an appointment online.

About Praxis Health Advanced Primary Care

Praxis Health is the Pacific Northwest’s leading independent, healthcare network, providing the highest levels of individualized patient care. With a mission to improve the health and well-being of our community, we’re committed to providing outstanding and compassionate care. Throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho, we offer a dynamically different approach to “big-box” healthcare so prevalent today. We’re a “family” of community practices, all dedicated to providing more personalized care. For more information about Praxis Health and its services, please visit GoPraxisHealth.com.

About Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, headquartered in Portland, has been serving Oregonians since 1941 and now provides nearly 990,000 people with comprehensive health insurance solutions. As a taxpaying nonprofit independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, Regence is part of a family of companies dedicated to transforming health care by delivering innovative products and services that change the way consumers nationwide experience health care. For more information, please visit regence.com, facebook.com/regencebluecrossblueshield.