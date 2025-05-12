Two Community Banks Tap iDENTIFY to Lead Cloud Data Transformation

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GOiDENTIFY, LLC d/b/a iDENTIFY, a trusted partner to banks modernizing their data operations, today announced new partnerships with Fortis Bank and Middlesex Federal Savings, F.A.

"Banks today can't afford to operate in the dark. We help them unify data, reduce risk, and lead with confidence."

These forward-thinking institutions are part of a growing shift among community banks looking to simplify compliance, replace outdated batch systems, and move toward real-time, cloud-based data environments.

“Banks today can’t afford to operate in the dark,” said Lee Easton, President of iDENTIFY. “Our mission is to help institutions move away from siloed batch-processing systems and into secure, scalable environments that unify data across every function—from compliance to customer experience. These two clients exemplify that vision.”

A Proven Roadmap for Modernization

Community banks are navigating complex regulatory environments and growing demands for digital performance. iDENTIFY’s phased delivery model offers a clear, low-risk path forward—from initial discovery through full implementation.

Each engagement follows a consistent, guided approach:

Discovery: Deep dive into infrastructure, licensing, and data source mapping

Deep dive into infrastructure, licensing, and data source mapping Design: Development of data models, governance frameworks, and sample dashboards

Development of data models, governance frameworks, and sample dashboards Implementation: Building internal pipelines, staging environments, unified data layers, and dashboards to support compliance, performance monitoring, and decision-making

Building internal pipelines, staging environments, unified data layers, and dashboards to support compliance, performance monitoring, and decision-making Support: Ongoing support from the team that built the system, ensuring smooth operations, quick issue resolution, and scalable enhancements as needs evolve

This phased model helps banks reduce risk while building the confidence to scale and innovate over time.

Meet the Banks

Fortis Bank

With locations in Colorado and Utah, Fortis Bank focuses on entrepreneurs and mid-market businesses. They’re working with iDENTIFY to build a modern data foundation—pulling together the bank’s own transaction and experience information from processors, core systems, and compliance tools into one secure, centralized platform built for speed and scale.

Middlesex Federal Savings, F.A.

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Middlesex Federal is rooted in its local communities while committed to continuous modernization. The bank is working with iDENTIFY to standardize reporting, streamline data from fintech programs, and prepare for long-term growth.

About iDENTIFY

iDENTIFY helps banks unify data through secure, cloud-based platforms. From data ingestion to compliance and reporting, we replace outdated systems with scalable solutions—empowering institutions to modernize, reduce risk, and lead with confidence in today’s digital-first banking landscape.

