BlinkOps and SecurityScorecard Announce Technical Alliance to Revolutionize Cybersecurity Automation and Risk Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlinkOps, the leading AI-powered security automation platform, and SecurityScorecard, the creator of supply chain detection and response (SCDR) solutions, today announced a groundbreaking technical alliance designed to empower organizations with unparalleled visibility, automation, and control over their cybersecurity posture. This partnership integrates BlinkOps’ generative AI-driven automation capabilities with SecurityScorecard’s industry-leading risk ratings, delivering a transformative solution for security teams worldwide.

The collaboration combines BlinkOps’ ability to automate complex security workflows with SecurityScorecard’s data-driven insights into cyber risk, enabling organizations to proactively monitor, manage, and mitigate threats across their digital ecosystems. By leveraging SecurityScorecard’s SCDR solutions and BlinkOps’ library of over 10,000 pre-built automations, joint customers can now respond to risks faster, reduce operational complexity, and enhance their overall security resilience.

"Blink helps SecurityScorecard Risk ratings insights become actionable responses for security teams very quickly without the need to write code, jump between tools or conduct manual reviews,” said Gil Barak, CEO and Co-Founder of BlinkOps. “The BlinkOps - SecurityScorecard partnership makes it simple, fast, and effective for security teams to eliminate risk.”

The technical alliance introduces seamless integration between the two platforms, enabling security practitioners to:

Automate Risk Remediation : Instantly launch automated workflows based on SecurityScorecard’s risk ratings to quickly resolve vulnerabilities and compliance issues.

: Instantly launch automated workflows based on SecurityScorecard’s risk ratings to quickly resolve vulnerabilities and compliance issues. Enhance Visibility : Combine SecurityScorecard’s external risk assessments with BlinkOps’ internal automation workflows for a comprehensive understanding of the organization's security posture.

: Combine SecurityScorecard’s external risk assessments with BlinkOps’ internal automation workflows for a comprehensive understanding of the organization's security posture. Accelerate Response Times: Leverage AI-driven automation to significantly decrease mean-time-to-respond (MTTR) during incident response, threat mitigation, and third-party risk management.

“Partnering with BlinkOps represents a significant step forward in our mission to make the digital world a safer place,” said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and Co-Founder of SecurityScorecard. “By integrating our actionable risk intelligence with BlinkOps’ cutting-edge automation, we’re empowering organizations to stay ahead of threats and operationalize their cybersecurity strategies with unmatched speed and precision.”

This alliance builds on both companies’ momentum in 2025. BlinkOps recently reported a 400% year-over-year revenue increase and surpassed $50 million in total funding, while SecurityScorecard continues to lead the security ratings market with innovative solutions for enterprise risk management and third-party monitoring. Together, they aim to address the growing demand for integrated, automated, and scalable cybersecurity solutions across industries such as financial services, healthcare, and technology.

The integrated offering is available immediately to customers of both BlinkOps and SecurityScorecard. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://www.blinkops.com/integrations/security-scorecard.

About BlinkOps

BlinkOps is the AI-powered security automation platform that enables organizations to streamline and scale their security operations. With generative AI and a library of over 10,000 pre-built workflows, BlinkOps empowers security teams to automate repetitive tasks, enforce policies, and respond to threats faster—all with minimal technical expertise required. Learn more at www.blinkops.com.

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard created Supply Chain Detection and Response (SCDR), transforming how organizations defend against the fastest-growing threat vector—supply chain attacks. Our industry-leading security ratings serve as the foundation and core strength, while SCDR continuously monitors third-party risks using our factor-based ratings, automated assessments and proprietary threat intelligence, to resolve threats before they become breaches. MAX enables response and remediation capability, working through our service partners to protect the entire supply chain ecosystem while strengthening operational resilience, enhancing third-party risk management and mitigating concentrated risk.

Trusted by over 3,000 organizations—including two-thirds of the Fortune 100—and recognized as a trusted resource by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Backed by Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, NGP, Intel Capital and Riverwood Capital, SecurityScorecard delivers end-to-end supply chain cybersecurity that safeguards business continuity. Learn more at securityscorecard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.