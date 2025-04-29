FitVine Wine Teams up with Life Time to Elevate Wellness Lifestyle & Social Connections

LARKSPUR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FitVine Wine, a leading wellness wine brand, and Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation’s premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced an exciting new agreement designed to bring mindful indulgence to Life Time members nationwide. As the official wine sponsor of Life Time Pickleball, FitVine will be integrated into a variety of premium social and wellness experiences in clubs across the country, including select Life Time Pickleball Classic tournaments and Afterglo events.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to health-conscious living and vibrant social connection, seamlessly blending Life Time’s premier wellness experiences with FitVine’s dedication to high-quality, zero-sugar, and sustainably made wines. As pickleball continues to surge in popularity, Life Time is expanding its offerings with state-of-the-art courts, social leagues, and events that bring members together for competition and camaraderie. With FitVine, members now have an elevated way to toast to their victories, unwind with friends, and celebrate their active lifestyles—all without compromising their wellness goals.

“At FitVine, we’re all about balance — working hard, staying active, and still enjoying a great glass of wine,” said Steven Acosta, Winemaker at FitVine. “Partnering with Life Time lets us bring that better-for-you wine option straight to their community, so members can raise a glass to their wins — on or off the pickleball court.”

As part of the sponsorship, members will have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive wine tastings, immersive events, and post-match celebrations designed to enhance their Life Time experience. FitVine’s commitment to sustainability and its status as a Certified B Corporation further reinforce its mission to offer high-quality, responsibly made wines for those who prioritize both wellness and ethical consumption.

“Life Time is committed to providing our members with high-quality offerings that align with their healthy and social lifestyles,” said Kelly Warner, Vice President of Partnership Marketing at Life Time. “FitVine’s dedication to crafting great-tasting, zero-sugar wines makes them a great sponsor of Life Time Pickleball, enhancing member experiences across our Life Time athletic country clubs.”

Additionally, Life Time members can now enjoy FitVine Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, and Cabernet Sauvignon in Life Time LifeCafes nationwide, where permitted, providing a refreshing, zero-sugar alternative for those looking to savor a glass of wine as part of their active lifestyle.

About FitVine Wine

FitVine® offers delicious, zero-sugar, full alcohol wines designed to fit into an active and balanced lifestyle. As a leader in wellness wine and a proud Certified B Corporation, we believe you shouldn’t have to compromise on taste or quality to find a great wine that lets you live your fit, in whatever form that takes. FitVine offers a full portfolio of red, white and sparkling varieties that pair perfectly with all of life’s best moments. Learn more at www.fitvinewine.com.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 180 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 42,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.