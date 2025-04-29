City of McAllen Engages Apps Associates to Enhance Constituent Service and Modernize ERP Systems

MCALLEN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of McAllen has engaged Apps Associates, a premier enterprise applications and technology advisor, to lead a major initiative to modernize its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and elevate the level of service it delivers to constituents. In partnership with DLT Solutions, LLC (“DLT”), a TD SYNNEX company, the project combines full suite Oracle Cloud implementation with Change Management expertise to enhance internal operations and ensure McAllen’s service excellence continues to scale with future community needs.

“We’re proud to help the City of McAllen modernize operations and enhance constituent services with Oracle Cloud.” – Mike Garcia, Apps Associates Share

The City of McAllen will deploy the full Oracle Cloud suite—including Financials, Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Projects, and Grants Management—alongside a focused Change Management strategy to ensure smooth adoption and long-term success. The modernization reflects McAllen’s continued investment in innovation, transparency, and operational excellence — reinforcing the city’s ability to serve its community with agility and confidence.

The City of McAllen selected Apps Associates based on the company’s proven Oracle expertise, collaborative approach, and strong Change Management capabilities. The city cited responsiveness, quality of resources, and a flexible delivery model as key decision factors.

Apps Associates is subcontracting under DLT to deliver the Oracle Cloud solution, with project completion expected in early 2026.

“We’re proud to support the City of McAllen on this transformative initiative, in partnership with DLT,” said Mike Garcia, Vice President of Advisory Services at Apps Associates. “Our team brings the full spectrum of advisory services, Oracle delivery expertise, and Change Management support to help ensure the city achieves real, lasting results.”

The collaboration between Apps Associates and DLT ensures a comprehensive approach to delivering Oracle Cloud solutions.

“We are pleased to partner with Apps Associates and the City of McAllen to implement Oracle Cloud solutions that will not only modernize operations but also enhance the overall experience for constituents,” said Kirk Fisher, Vice President, Sales at DLT.

“The City of McAllen is excited to announce a new opportunity for Apps Associates to be a part of our digital transformation journey,” said Robert Acosta, Information Technology Director at City of McAllen. “We're implementing Oracle Cloud solutions to modernize and streamline our operations—and with the assistance of DLT, we looked for an experienced partner with a proven track record in configuring, deploying, and supporting Oracle’s cloud technologies for local government, and we feel we found that partner in Apps Associates.”

This win represents a significant milestone for Apps Associates as it expands deeper into the public sector and demonstrates growing momentum for Oracle Cloud solutions in the Rio Grande Valley region.

About Apps Associates

Apps Associates is a premier enterprise applications and technology advisor, counseling and executing across every stage of the enterprise transformation journey—not just the destination. For more than two decades, Apps Associates has closely collaborated with decision makers across nearly every industry, offering end-to-end integration, modernization, and cloud migration services. By helping to break down the silos within today’s most complex business challenges, Apps Associates is unlocking solutions and efficiencies that scale into future opportunities.

About the City of McAllen

Located in the Rio Grande Valley at the southern tip of Texas, the City of McAllen serves approximately 150,000 residents. The city is known for its vibrant culture, strong community values, and commitment to delivering efficient, responsive services to improve the quality of life for all residents.

About DLT Solutions

DLT Solutions, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the federal, state, local and education markets. We help simplify the process for software vendors, systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the public sector. Leveraging an extensive array of public sector contract vehicles, a deep roster of market experts and dedicated channel and enablement services, DLT provides government agencies and channel partners with the means to transform technology to achieve mission success – all through a secure supply chain. For more information, please visit www.dlt.com.