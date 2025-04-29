Granite Enhances Roadside Safety with Upgrades to Coachella Valley Rest Area

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $38 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to upgrade both eastbound and westbound segments of the Cactus City Rest Area near Coachella, CA. Project funding is to come from state and federal sources and will be included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

Project scope includes demolition of existing structures, earthwork, grading, new drainage installation, ramp and parking lot paving, and new facilities construction. Granite’s nearby Desert Cities Asphalt Plant will provide 21,000 tons of hot mix asphalt (HMA) for parking lots and ramps.

“Granite is expanding and diversifying our portfolio of similar projects,” said Bill Moore, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. “Recently, we have embarked on a comparable project at the John Wilkie Rest Area on Interstate 40, further solidifying our expertise in improving roadside amenities.”

The project is located 20 miles from Granite’s regional office and asphalt plant, serving as an anchor job for the Coachella Valley market. This initiative is part of Granite’s ongoing efforts to upgrade roadside rest areas, providing clean and safe spaces for travelers to rest and recuperate, thereby enhancing travel safety along this stretch of desert highway.

Construction is expected to begin in July 2025 and be completed in September 2026.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.