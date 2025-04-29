Mindbreeze Announces Continued Availability on the GSA Schedule Contract, Empowering Government Agencies with AI-Driven Knowledge Management

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mindbreeze Corporation, a leading global provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions, is pleased to announce the continued availability of its flagship solution, Mindbreeze InSpire, through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule Contract. The renewal of this contract solidifies Mindbreeze’s commitment to supporting federal agencies with secure, scalable, and AI-powered knowledge management solutions.

The GSA Schedule Contract (#47QTCA20D008P) remains valid through April 6, 2030. It enables U.S. government organizations to conveniently procure Mindbreeze’s cutting-edge services and products through a streamlined, pre-approved procurement process. These schedules are vital in giving governments access to carefully vetted and accredited technologies at the federal, state, and municipal levels.

“Our continued inclusion on the GSA Schedule represents a strong vote of confidence in our technology and services,” said Daniel Fallmann, Founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. “Often, government agencies face roadblocks regarding technological changes due to rules and regulations. We are proud to support government agencies in their mission-critical work by delivering solutions that unlock the value of information and enhance decision-making.”

Mindbreeze solutions available through the GSA Schedule include:

Mindbreeze InSpire Appliance and SaaS deployment options

Premium Support Services (24/5 and 24/7)

Implementation and Operation Services

Certified Expert Training Programs

Mindbreeze InSpire helps organizations analyze, understand, and organize their data through advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. It turns information into actionable insight while maintaining compliance with the highest standards of security and reliability.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a global leader in AI-powered enterprise intelligence, with headquarters in Europe and the U.S. Mindbreeze InSpire redefines how organizations access and utilize information. Powered by advanced AI, it transforms complex data into actionable insights, seamlessly connecting and analyzing information across systems.

Unlike traditional solutions, our AI agents deliver hyper-relevant, context-aware insights tailored to unique business needs, enabling smarter, faster decision-making. With unmatched integration capabilities, data security, and automation at its core, Mindbreeze InSpire maximizes the value of your information ecosystem while driving innovation.

Trusted by industry leaders and recognized for our cutting-edge technology, Mindbreeze leads the way in unlocking new dimensions of enterprise intelligence.

