Deluxe Merchant Services Partners with TowneBank to Enhance Business Payment Solutions

Collaboration brings secure, scalable payment processing to TowneBank business members

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a trusted Payments and Data company, today announced a strategic partnership with TowneBank, a premier financial institution dedicated to exceptional service and community banking. This collaboration is designed to provide TowneBank business members with seamless, secure, and scalable merchant services, empowering them with the tools they need to optimize payment processing and grow their businesses.

Through this partnership, TowneBank members will gain access to merchant processing solutions from Deluxe that are reliable and easy to use, that includes modern features like advanced fraud protection, contactless payment capabilities, and real-time transaction management. By integrating the innovative technology at Deluxe with TowneBank’s personalized banking approach, businesses can streamline operations while ensuring a secure and efficient payment experience for their customers.

“At Deluxe, we are committed to equipping businesses with modern financial solutions that simplify operations and drive success,” said Brian Mahony, President of Merchant Services at Deluxe. “With decades of experience supporting financial institutions and businesses of all sizes, Deluxe is uniquely positioned to help financial institutions grow their merchant business. Our partnership with TowneBank is another example — delivering robust, tailored solutions that enhance the banking experience for their business members.”

“At TowneBank, we are always looking for ways to help our business members succeed,” said Brian Skinner, Virginia & Northeastern North Carolina President at TowneBank. “Partnering with Deluxe Merchant Services allows us to expand our offerings with secure, reliable, and innovative payment solutions that help businesses operate more efficiently and grow with confidence. We are proud to work with a trusted partner like Deluxe to deliver even greater value to the communities we serve. The Deluxe and TowneBank partnership represents a shared commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions that prioritize security, efficiency, and business growth.”

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

Brian Anderson, VP, Strategy & Investor Relations
651-447-4197
brian.anderson@deluxe.com

Keith Negrin, VP, Communications
612-669-1459
keith.negrin@deluxe.com

DELUXE CORPORATION

NYSE:DLX
Details
Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota
CEO: Barry McCarthy
Employees: 6,701
Organization: PUB
Revenues: $2.2 Billion (2023)
