CBIZ Deepens Relationship with Suralink to Optimize Client Experience and Audit Workflows

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suralink, the leading client collaboration platform for professional services firms, today announced that CBIZ, a leading consulting, tax, and financial services provider that works closely with CBIZ CPAs P.C., an independent CPA firm that provides audit, review, and other attest services, has expanded its adoption of Suralink with the purchase of 1,700+ additional licenses.

This strategic investment, which comes on the heels of CBIZ’s acquisition of Marcum, reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to deliver unmatched client experiences. CBIZ, which has team members across 160+ locations, uses Suralink to support client engagements and improve communication efficiency. As a result of Suralink, the firm reports a significant reduction in time spent following up on open items, which has allowed employees to reinvest their time on higher-impact work.

“CBIZ has always been focused on delivering world-class experiences,” said Heather Winiarski, Assurance Applications Leader at CBIZ. “By using Suralink to streamline communication and simplify the way we collect information from clients, we're creating a more seamless and positive engagement for both team members and clients, especially within our audit workflows.”

As the largest full-service professional services advisor of its kind in the U.S. providing accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology services, CBIZ delivers actionable insights to help clients anticipate what’s next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. The firm teamed up with Suralink in 2021, and has since continued to enhance its client collaboration, increase audit efficiency, and improve client retention.

“CBIZ has consistently demonstrated an innovative approach to leading the industry and serving their clients, and we are proud to support their efforts,” said Evan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Suralink. “Their commitment to helping clients seize new opportunities and move forward with confidence is mirrored in how they operate their firm, constantly driving efficiency and innovation at every level.”

To learn more about how forward-thinking firms like CBIZ are using Suralink to collaborate with clients, exchange documents, and track engagements, visit suralink.com/case-studies.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) is a leading professional services advisor to middle market businesses and organizations nationwide. With unmatched industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers forward-thinking insights and actionable solutions to help clients anticipate what's next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 10,000 team members across more than 160 locations in 22 major markets coast to coast. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

About Suralink

Suralink provides professional services firms with a single, secure platform to collaborate with clients, exchange documents at scale, and track the progress of engagements. With enterprise-grade security and an easy-to-use interface, Suralink's award-winning client interaction portal helps firms increase efficiency and improve their relationships with their clients.

Suralink's open platform is leveraged by more than 800,000 users worldwide.