Viridi Energy Brings First Company-Operated RNG Facility Online in Baldwin County, Alabama

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viridi Energy (“Viridi” or “the firm”), a leading renewable natural gas (RNG) platform, today announced it has begun operations at its new RNG facility in Summerdale, Alabama. Developed in partnership with the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of Baldwin County, the facility captures landfill gas from the county’s Magnolia Landfill and converts it into pipeline-quality RNG, delivering environmental and economic benefits to the local community.

The facility is expected to produce more than 160,000 MMBtu of RNG annually, supplied via a multiyear offtake agreement to ACT Group. In addition to transforming waste gases into a reliable, renewable energy resource, the project will generate long-term revenue for Baldwin County through gas production royalties.

The Baldwin County facility is the first site operated under the Viridi banner, marking a cornerstone achievement in the firm’s waste-to-value strategy.

“This is a defining moment for Viridi Energy,” said Dan Crouse, CEO of Viridi Energy. “Our team brings more than 100 years of collective industry experience building and operating RNG facilities, but the Baldwin County site is the first to operate under the Viridi name. This project is a powerful example of how deep experience, thoughtful public-private partnerships, and strategic infrastructure investments can turn waste streams into revenue streams while creating long-term value for the communities we operate in.”

Viridi assumed control of the project mid-development and worked closely with partners and county leaders to facilitate the project’s ongoing construction and commissioning. The Viridi leadership team’s extensive experience working with a range of gas upgrading technologies was key to enabling a smooth integration and successful project delivery.

“This project is a major milestone for Baldwin County and its citizens, as this RNG facility has the ability to supply fuel for all of the natural gas customers in Magnolia Springs,” said Terri Graham, CEO, Solid Waste Disposal Authority of Baldwin County, Alabama, Inc. “We’re thrilled to partner with Viridi on a project that turns environmental responsibility into real economic benefit for the community.”

Though smaller in scale than some of Viridi’s other developments, the Baldwin County facility serves as a blueprint for scalable, community-centered RNG projects. Landfill sites similar in size represent a significant share of untapped RNG potential across North America yet often face steeper financial and engineering barriers. Viridi’s track record in overcoming these barriers was key to bringing the site online successfully.

In addition to producing renewable energy, the landfill site is now home to a new 62,000-square-foot materials recovery facility (MRF) that will enhance the county’s ability to recover and recycle valuable materials. Within the MRF is the Waste & Recycling Adventure Center, a 7,000-square-foot interactive learning space designed to engage students and residents on the importance of waste recovery. Through hands-on exhibits, the center explores recycling basics and explains how landfill gas is captured and refined into RNG, helping to bring the circular economy to life for the next generation.

Baldwin County is the first of four Viridi facilities expected to come online in 2025, underscoring the firm’s momentum in building North America’s leading RNG platform.

About Viridi Energy

Viridi Energy is a full-service renewable natural gas investor, operator, and partner founded by a veteran RNG management team. With the backing of Warburg Pincus and Green Rock Energy Partners, the firm’s platform builds, owns, and operates RNG assets with landfill, dairy, wastewater, and food waste feedstocks across North America. For more information, please visit www.viridirng.com. Follow Viridi Energy on LinkedIn.