-

UDT Wins Competitive Bid to Provide Internet and Telecommunications Services to Anderson County Schools

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UDT (United Data Technologies), a national K-12 technology leader focused on delivering managed services, today announced that it has won the competitive bid to provide managed internet access and telecommunications services to Anderson County Schools.

"We are excited to welcome Anderson County Schools to our K-12 family and apply our expertise to ensure Anderson’s students, teachers, and staff can access the technology solutions they need,” said UDT CEO Henry Fleches.

Share

UDT is distinguished for serving 10 of America’s top 20 largest school districts plus hundreds of other K-12 organizations across the country, which combined represent almost 10 percent of the nation’s total student population.

“To say we are pleased to move forward with UDT is an understatement,” said Wade Haney, Director of Technology for Anderson County Schools. “We are excited to work with a trusted partner who will deliver the customer support and innovative solutions our schools need to educate our students. For Anderson County Schools, this contract with UDT will not only achieve that goal, it will also provide significant cost savings for our managed network services.”

Currently celebrating its 30-year anniversary, UDT has specialized since its inception in K-12 Education Technology. While other companies in the industry simply provide a limited set of services, UDT provides a complete spectrum of customized managed technology services. The founder-led company has a core specialization in serving education communities while also serving major clients including state, local and federal governments, Fortune 500 companies, as well as clients in complex, highly regulated industries such as financial services and banking.

"We are excited to welcome Anderson County Schools to our K-12 family and apply our expertise to ensure Anderson’s students, teachers, and staff can access the technology solutions they need,” said UDT CEO Henry Fleches. “We look forward to collaborating closely with the district to provide dedicated customer support and upgraded managed services that enhance their digital environments – and at a significantly lower price than what they’ve been paying."

About UDT

UDT is a technology enabler helping clients in major industries evaluate, architect, provide, secure, and manage their technology on the go, in the rack and in the cloud. Established in 1995 by CEO Henry Fleches and President Gerard Amaro, UDT provides flexible and interoperable services, including mobility, cloud, collaboration, data, communication, connectivity, cyber security and software and IT as a service. The company also provides technical, professional and managed services. Noted as a leader in K-12 education technology, UDT has more than 400 professionals nationwide. More information is available at www.udtonline.com.

Contacts

Thomas Mulgrew
thomas@tsgnashville.com

Industry:

United Data Technologies

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Thomas Mulgrew
thomas@tsgnashville.com

More News From United Data Technologies

UDT Celebrates 30 Years of Ed Tech Leadership, Highlighting Investments in Tennessee as Cornerstone of its Future

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UDT (United Data Technologies), a national K-12 technology leader focused on delivering managed services, outlined significant investments in Tennessee as part of its broad strategy to make Internet, telecom and managed services stronger and more affordable to schools across the country. Today’s announcement comes as UDT celebrates its 30th anniversary this month. The company has seen rapid growth across the country, growing from a bold vision in a family home in 199...

UDT Wins Coveted Digital Services Pioneer of the Year Award at 2025 HP Amplify Conference

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UDT (United Data Technologies), a national K-12 technology leader focused on delivering managed services, is proud to announce today that it was the winner of the prestigious Digital Services Pioneer of the Year Award at the 2025 HP Amplify conference in Nashville, TN. The event took place at the historic Gaylord Opryland Resort and UDT was given the award at a special ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The HP Amplify conference brings together le...
Back to Newsroom