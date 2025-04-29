UDT Wins Competitive Bid to Provide Internet and Telecommunications Services to Anderson County Schools

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UDT (United Data Technologies), a national K-12 technology leader focused on delivering managed services, today announced that it has won the competitive bid to provide managed internet access and telecommunications services to Anderson County Schools.

UDT is distinguished for serving 10 of America’s top 20 largest school districts plus hundreds of other K-12 organizations across the country, which combined represent almost 10 percent of the nation’s total student population.

“To say we are pleased to move forward with UDT is an understatement,” said Wade Haney, Director of Technology for Anderson County Schools. “We are excited to work with a trusted partner who will deliver the customer support and innovative solutions our schools need to educate our students. For Anderson County Schools, this contract with UDT will not only achieve that goal, it will also provide significant cost savings for our managed network services.”

Currently celebrating its 30-year anniversary, UDT has specialized since its inception in K-12 Education Technology. While other companies in the industry simply provide a limited set of services, UDT provides a complete spectrum of customized managed technology services. The founder-led company has a core specialization in serving education communities while also serving major clients including state, local and federal governments, Fortune 500 companies, as well as clients in complex, highly regulated industries such as financial services and banking.

"We are excited to welcome Anderson County Schools to our K-12 family and apply our expertise to ensure Anderson’s students, teachers, and staff can access the technology solutions they need,” said UDT CEO Henry Fleches. “We look forward to collaborating closely with the district to provide dedicated customer support and upgraded managed services that enhance their digital environments – and at a significantly lower price than what they’ve been paying."

About UDT

UDT is a technology enabler helping clients in major industries evaluate, architect, provide, secure, and manage their technology on the go, in the rack and in the cloud. Established in 1995 by CEO Henry Fleches and President Gerard Amaro, UDT provides flexible and interoperable services, including mobility, cloud, collaboration, data, communication, connectivity, cyber security and software and IT as a service. The company also provides technical, professional and managed services. Noted as a leader in K-12 education technology, UDT has more than 400 professionals nationwide. More information is available at www.udtonline.com.