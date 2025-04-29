Apex Fintech Solutions and 401GO Announce Strategic Collaboration to Expand Retirement and Investment Services

SANDY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--401GO, a next generation retiretech innovator, and Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (“Apex”), an innovation launchpad for the global investment ecosystem, have entered into a strategic collaboration. Through this alliance, 401GO will leverage Apex’s advanced technology solutions to transform and expand its service offerings, delivering a retirement planning experience that is designed to rival a full-service investment platform.

The collaboration between 401GO and Apex paves the way for transformative solutions that enhance ease of use, expand access, and deliver innovative retirement and investment services. Share

The collaboration will launch with mandatory retirement plan distributions, commonly known as automated force-outs, and will quickly expand to include embedded IRA rollovers, emergency savings solutions, and a broad range of investment brokerage services. 401GO will serve as the client-facing entity, providing direct support and services to plan sponsors and participants, while Apex delivers the underlying technology, execution, clearing, and custody infrastructure that powers these solutions.

“Our plan participants and financial advisors are always asking us to expand our range of services we offer,” said 401GO Chief Growth Officer Stan Smith. “We listened and decided that instead of building this new functionality slowly ourselves, we’d fast track it with Apex’s embedded brokerage infrastructure as our launchpad.”

Initially focused on servicing small and medium-sized businesses, 401GO has evolved to accommodate companies of all sizes. Apex’s cutting-edge technology and its ability to support accounts of any size align faithfully with 401GO’s mission of delivering tech-forward and frictionless retirement savings solutions to the entire market.

“Our collaboration with 401GO is a testament to our mission of breaking down barriers and enabling seamless access to investing solutions,” said Connor Coughlin, Chief Commercial Officer at Apex Fintech Solutions. “With Apex’s flexible, API-first infrastructure, we are empowering 401GO to extend its services to businesses of all sizes and deliver a more modern and efficient retirement planning experience that aims to meet the evolving needs of today’s investors.”

This alliance marks a significant milestone in bringing Apex's expertise to the 401(k)-provider space. With high levels of technological and philosophical compatibility, the collaboration paves the way for transformative solutions that enhance ease of use, expand access, and deliver innovative retirement and investment services.

About 401GO

401GO is a leading fintech innovator specializing in retirement planning solutions optimized for small and medium sized businesses. With a mission to make retirement planning accessible, practical and frictionless, 401GO offers innovative tools and services designed to help individuals secure their financial futures. For more information, visit 401go.com.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access, frictionless investing, and investor education for all. Apex’s suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, and Apex Silver™ brands. For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: www.ApexFintechSolutions.com.

Apex Clearing Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions Inc., is an SEC registered broker dealer, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and is licensed in 53 states and territories. Securities products and services referenced herein are provided by Apex Clearing Corporation. FINRA BrokerCheck reports for Apex Clearing Corporation are available at: http://www.finra.org/brokercheck