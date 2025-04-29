Bloombase and Utimaco Announce Technology Alliance to Deliver Enhanced Data Security Solutions for the AI Era

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloombase, an intelligent storage firewall company, and Utimaco, a global leader in cybersecurity and key management solutions, today announced a technology alliance partnership to deliver advanced data encryption and centralized key management solutions.

This partnership combines Bloombase’s StoreSafe data security platform with Utimaco’s General Purpose Hardware Security Module (GP HSM) and Enterprise Secure Key Manager (ESKM) to offer customers unparalleled data protection across on-premises and cloud environments.

Highlights of the Partnership:

Low-Latency Storage System Encryption: The integration of Bloombase StoreSafe with Utimaco’s GP HSM provides low-latency encryption for high-speed storage systems, ensuring data security without compromising speed.

Transparent Cloud Storage Services Encryption: The integration of Bloombase StoreSafe with Utimaco’s ESKM offers robust encryption for cloud storage services, with centralized key management, streamlining security operations and ensuring compliance.

Enhanced Security Partnership: This technology alliance provides customers with a powerful, integrated solution for securing sensitive data across their entire infrastructure.

The collaboration will enable seamless integration between Bloombase’s advanced data-at-rest security and Utimaco’s NIST FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified hardware-based key protection and OASIS KMIP-compliant key management. This integrated solution provides a comprehensive security framework, safeguarding sensitive data across diverse storage environments, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures.

The AI era introduces a paradigm shift in data security. With enterprise data, from public to classified, increasingly accessible to AI agents for streamlined business processes and copilot assistance, along with the ever-expanding AI-generated data, the enterprise data landscape faces escalating complexity, manageability, and security challenges. This surge overwhelms traditional data classification and protection methods. This solution ensures that all business data, regardless of classification, is protected, providing a future-proof defense against the evolving security challenges of AI. The integrations streamline adherence to critical regulations like GDPR, DORA, and CCPA, reducing compliance burdens and accelerating time-to-compliance.

“This partnership with Utimaco marks a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering best-in-class data security solutions as an intelligent storage firewall company,” said Sean Xiang, CEO of Bloombase. “By integrating Bloombase StoreSafe with Utimaco’s industry-leading HSM and ESKM technologies, we are empowering organizations to protect their critical data with the highest levels of security and efficiency, both on-premises and in the cloud, while also ensuring they are ready for the security challenges of agentic-AI and ever expanding digital universe.”

“Through this partnership, customers gain a seamless, high-performance solution that safeguards sensitive information while reducing operational complexity and accelerating compliance. It’s a win-win for security and efficiency,” said Cindy Provin, Chief Sales and Strategy Officer at Utimaco. “Together with Bloombase, we’re delivering trusted, innovative data protection that meets the evolving demands of cloud, AI, and hybrid infrastructures.”

This alliance will enable organizations to address the growing challenges of data security and compliance in today’s complex IT environments, including the evolving security needs of AI and big data analytics.

To learn more about the Bloombase and Utimaco partnership, please see the Utimaco u.nity Partner Program page at https://utimaco.com/partners/bloombase.

Visit Bloombase at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA, to learn about their intelligent storage firewall solutions.

About Bloombase

Bloombase is an intelligent storage firewall company providing AI-powered threat detection and response (TDR), continuous sensitive data protection, and application-transparent post-quantum cryptography (PQC) encryption security for high-speed, low-latency storage systems and services from edge computing, physical and virtual data centers, through hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI), to hyperscalers and the cloud. For more information, visit https://www.bloombase.com.

About Utimaco

Utimaco is a global platform provider of trusted Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions and services with headquarters in Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, CA (USA). Utimaco develops on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules, solutions for key management and data protection as well as data intelligence solutions for regulated critical infrastructures and Public Warning Systems. Utimaco is one of the world's leading manufacturers in its key market segments.

500+ employees around the globe create innovative solutions and services to protect data, identities and communication networks with responsibility for global customers and citizens. Customers and partners in many different industries value the reliability and long-term investment security of Utimaco’s high-security products and solutions. Find out more on https://www.utimaco.com.