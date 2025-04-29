New Advisor Joins Kestra Private Wealth Services, Embracing Independence Alongside Inspired Wealth Planning

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc., today welcomed John Griffin to its community of independent financial professionals, in partnership with Cordele, Georgia-based Inspired Wealth Planning (Inspired), which joined the Kestra PWS platform in 2023.

With nearly $190 million in client assets under management and approximately 850 clients, Griffin and his team of professionals bring a century of combined wealth management expertise. Specializing in high-touch service and retirement planning solutions, Griffin will join the Inspired team alongside his colleagues Tammy Croyle, Director of Operations, and Jeanne Crosby, Director of Client Relations.

With a purpose-driven mission, Inspired specializes in helping its clients achieve financial goals through personalized and trust-centric services. In joining the Inspired team, Griffin and his colleagues will continue serving their existing client base in a newly established office located in Moultrie, Georgia. Inspired has a strong presence across Georgia with offices in Cordele, Griffin, LaGrange, Perry, Waycross, and now Moultrie. Inspired also recently welcomed Amy Dunham and her team of professionals to independence in partnership with Kestra PWS, as her team opened Inspired’s Griffin, Georgia office.

“When making the leap and deciding to go independent, I was immediately drawn to the personalized service and human-first support Kestra PWS offers,” said Griffin. “My values and strategic vision for wealth management and financial planning solutions align perfectly with Inspired, and I’m looking forward to what the spirit of entrepreneurship will bring to this next chapter for myself and my team.”

“We’re glad to have John and his team of professionals join our long-standing partners at Inspired,” said Rob Bartenstein, CEO of Kestra PWS. “From the start, we knew John and his team would be the perfect fit for Inspired. We’re looking forward to supporting the team through its next chapter of growth as they grow their commitment to carefully curating thoughtful wealth planning solutions for their clients.”

About Kestra Private Wealth Services

Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Austin, TX and supporting independent financial professional teams across the nation. Founded by industry veterans, Kestra PWS empowers advisors to transition seamlessly from wirehouses and W-2 roles to independent businesses. The firm’s platform is composed of its independent RIA as a broker-dealer to provide financial professionals with an open-architecture platform and independence across both fee- and transaction-based business models. The firm’s comprehensive support covers every detail of transition, from office setup to compliance, freeing advisors to focus on serving clients and growing their wealth management businesses. Kestra PWS has helped more than 125 financial professionals and more than 50 single- and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full-service support model. For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers independent financial professionals – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. Kestra Financial offers advisors and firms personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals, ultimately enabling their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.