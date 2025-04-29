Maryland Endocrine Partners With eClinicalWorks and healow Genie to Transform Patient Experiences With AI-Powered Contact Center Solution

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced the integration of healow® Genie, an AI-powered contact center solution, across Maryland Endocrine practices. This innovative partnership will offer patients round-the-clock access to crucial health information through text, chatbots, and voice calls. Created to manage a wide array of tasks, including scheduling appointments, facilitating bill payments, and supervising medication refills or referral requests, healow Genie is set to significantly transform operations at Maryland Endocrine.

"We're thrilled to harness the capabilities of healow Genie to efficiently manage our high call volume, optimize operational workflows, and provide swift and personalized assistance," said Kimberly Stahl, practice administrator at Maryland Endocrine. "healow Genie's multilingual capability will help us overcome language barriers. Its personable demeanor, and its role in reducing patient wait times will streamline our day-to-day operations. Currently, we rely on a third-party service for after-hours calls, which is costly and inefficient. With the implementation of healow Genie, we expect patient engagement and satisfaction to be elevated and costs to be reduced by automating critical functions such as appointment scheduling, prescription management, and referral handling."

Serving the Central Maryland community, Maryland Endocrine specializes in various endocrine services. The practice has emerged as a trusted provider for many seeking timely evaluations and treatments for conditions including pituitary disease, thyroid disease, Diabetes Mellitus, bone, calcium, and parathyroid disorders.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Maryland Endocrine with the integration of healow Genie to strengthen patient engagement at its facilities,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. "Our objective is to usher in a paradigm shift in healthcare practices facing challenges with call center operations. The integration of healow Genie, an AI-powered tool, optimizes operations and boosts patient satisfaction with its efficient and intelligent capabilities."

healow Genie is crafted to redefine patient communication, augment the accessibility of healthcare information and resources, and simplify appointment management. With remarkable features such as patient self-service, intelligent assistance, automated service for after-hours, and engaging brilliant campaigns, healow Genie stands ready to dramatically enhance the healthcare journey for patients at Maryland Endocrine. For more information about healow Genie and its capabilities, visit genie.healow.com.

About Maryland Endocrine

Maryland Endocrine is a trusted healthcare provider specializing in various endocrine services in Central Maryland. With years of dedicated service, the practice has become a leading choice for many seeking comprehensive evaluations and treatments for a wide array of conditions, including but not limited to pituitary disease, thyroid disease, diabetes, bone, calcium, and parathyroid disorders, adrenal disease, and reproductive diseases. It also guides patients toward suitable healthcare providers for challenges outside their purview. Maryland Endocrine is deeply committed to delivering accessible, efficient, and top-tier healthcare services to its community. For more information, visit marylandendocrine.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks innovates the nation with cloud-based Electronic Health Records and Practice Management solutions. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow Genie

healow® Genie is a first-of-its-kind, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered contact center solution designed to enhance patient engagement by providing patients 24/7 access to vital health information via voice call, text, or chatbot. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including patient self-service, intelligent assistant, automated after-hours service, and conversational smart campaigns. Genie improves patient satisfaction, reduces administrative burden on staff, and lowers overall operational costs. For more information, visit https://genie.healow.com/.