CSG and NetLync Drive MNO and MVNO eSIM Transformation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With eSIM set to become the standard for all new phones this year, mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) face mounting pressure to modernize their entitlement infrastructure. To address this market need, CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced a new partnership with leading entitlement server provider NetLync and launched CSG Entitlements-as-a-Service, powered by NetLync. This new SaaS platform gives operators the speed and agility they need to power seamless iOS and Android experiences in weeks, not months. It helps them stay competitive in an eSIM-only future and avoid the high costs of building and managing their own entitlement infrastructure.

“The shift to eSIM-only devices drives a major change in the telecommunications industry that will redefine user experiences,” said Chad Dunavant, Chief Product & Strategy Officer, CSG. “This evolution creates an exciting opportunity for early movers to spark disruption and unlock powerful new revenue streams. That’s why CSG partnered with NetLync—to combine our strengths and make it easier for MNOs and MVNOs to meet the rising demand for eSIM services and simplify the process of managing entitlements. CSG Entitlements-as-a-Service, powered by NetLync, will help them save time and resources, launch new services faster and provide a customer experience that builds lasting loyalty.”

Combining CSG and NetLync’s strengths in this platform marks a turning point for MNOs and MVNOs, who have long struggled with complex, fragmented entitlement systems. Built for speed and simplicity, CSG Entitlements-as-a-Service, powered by NetLync, removes the roadblocks of legacy infrastructure and enables operators to scale with ease, instantly roll out new features and deliver smoother onboarding. For subscribers, the result is fewer service delays, faster device setup and instant access to the latest features, which, in turn, drives their trust and loyalty.

“NetLync’s partnership with CSG gives MNOs and MVNOs a powerful solution to embrace the shift to eSIM,” said Emir Aboulhosn, CEO & Co-Founder, NetLync. “With CSG Entitlements-as-a-Service, powered by NetLync, operators can leapfrog the limitations of outdated entitlement systems and accelerate their path to scalability and innovation. This platform empowers them to deliver experiences that meet today's eSIM demands and enhanced OEM features, positioning them for long-term success in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

About NetLync

NetLync, led by a dedicated team of telecom industry experts, collaborates closely with OEMs, successfully launching Entitlements-as-a-Service® that gets MNOs and MVNOs up and running with enhanced cellular features at little cost. Headquartered in Dublin, with offices in London and Vancouver, NetLync addresses challenges faced by carriers and OEMs, preparing for the upcoming era of digital acquisition and onboarding.