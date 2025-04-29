Celanese and Li Auto Collaborate to Advance Ultra-Low Emission Innovation in New Energy Vehicles

DALLAS & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials and chemical company, and Li Auto, a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced a joint initiative to launch an innovative ultra-low emission material, Hostaform® POM XAP®3, in May. This advanced material is designed to significantly reduce vehicle cabin emissions in new cars and is being commercialized in cabin components of Li Auto’s upcoming vehicle models. With 90% lower formaldehyde emissions than the current mainstream industry level, the new Hostaform POM XAP3 is poised to redefine industry benchmarks for in-cabin air quality.

“Celanese is committed to pioneering materials science to improve everyday life, and this new material is a perfect example of enhancing the travel experience through lower emissions for new car customers,” said Todd Elliott, Senior Vice President, Engineered Materials, Celanese. “This collaboration not only demonstrates our leadership in material innovation, but also marks our further expansion into the new energy vehicles market in China.”

“As consumers' concern for in-vehicle environmental health continues to rise, a healthier cabin has become one of the core competencies of smart vehicles,” stated Jichao Duan, Head of Materials Department from Li Auto. “We look forward to advancing technological progress in this field with Celanese, delivering a superior driving experience for our users.”

Development of Hostaform POM XAP3 is based on Celanese’s third-generation low-emission technology platform, reflecting our continuous pursuit of outstanding performance and higher quality standards. Through the in-depth integration of materials and design, both Celanese and Li Auto are collaborating to improve passenger experience and comfort.

About Celanese

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We support sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create and growing our portfolio of sustainable products to meet customer and societal demand. We strive to make a positive impact in our communities and to foster inclusivity across our teams. Celanese Corporation employs more than 11,000 employees worldwide with 2024 net sales of $10.3 billion.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家,创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its current model lineup includes Li MEGA, a high-tech flagship family MPV, Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8, a six-seat premium family SUV, Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV, and Li L6, a five-seat premium family SUV. The Company will continue to expand its product lineup to target a broader user base.