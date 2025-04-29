Morrisons Transforms the Shopping Experience with NCR Voyix Retail Solutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morrisons, one of the largest supermarket chains in the UK, has selected NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, to provide its stores with point-of-sale (POS) solutions powered by the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform.

Morrisons is expanding their existing partnership by rolling out this new technology to power over 13,000 checkout lanes across nearly 500 stores in a five-year contract.

As part of the deal, Morrisons' refreshed software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology stack will be supported by NCR Voyix Edge, enabling Morrisons to enhance the shopper experience and rapidly deploy new features and software updates. NCR Voyix Insights, part of the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform, will provide Morrisons real-time, actionable, proactive and predictive insights for improved decision-making.

Morrisons is investing in additional capabilities that replace legacy POS technology to optimize efficiency and scalability. The new software will continue to be supported by the NCR Voyix Managed Service, including enhanced service desk capabilities.

"We are very pleased to have chosen NCR Voyix as our commerce solutions and services partner to help us further improve our retail technology as we seek to operate with greater agility and efficiency for the benefit of our customers now and well into the future," said Martin Dawson, Group Retail Director of Morrisons.

Key benefits include:

Increased Speed to Market: NCR Voyix’s scalable and agile platform enables Morrisons to quickly roll out new digital, personalized experiences and innovations.

Enhanced Shopping Experience: NCR Voyix Edge provides Morrisons the infrastructure to run their stores like their digital channels, while meeting the unique demands of the fast-moving retail IT environment.

Improved Checkout: The high-performance and reliable NCR Voyix Next-Generation Self-Checkout ensures we reduce wait times and enhancing customer satisfaction.

“Technology evolves at lightning speed, and older, legacy solutions make it difficult for retailers to progress at the pace required to effectively compete,” said Darren Wilson, President, Retail & Payments at NCR Voyix. “We are delighted Morrisons has chosen NCR Voyix’s interconnected retail solutions to help their entire supermarket portfolio by elevating store performance along with the customer and employee experience.”

About NCR Voyix Corporation

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail and restaurant industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores and restaurant systems with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 16,000 employees in 35 countries across the globe.

About Morrisons

Morrisons has a rich history that dates back to 1899 when William Morrison first opened an egg and butter stall in Bradford. 125 years on, customers continue to enjoy our great quality British food and our Market Street heritage is clear to see in our c. 500 stores where skilled colleagues such as our butchers, fishmongers, and bakers proudly make and serve customers fresh food every day.

As well as our supermarkets, we also have 1,600 Morrisons Daily convenience stores - around 600 of which are franchise stores - and an online delivery service where our customers can order their groceries from the comfort of their own home and have them delivered by us or one of our partners including Amazon, Deliveroo and Just Eat.

We also have our own manufacturing business - Myton Food Group - spread across 18 sites where we pack and process fresh meats and fish, savoury and sweet pies, fruit and veg, flower bouquets, bread and more. As a result, we’re proud to be British farming’s single biggest direct customer.

Our wholesale business serves customers across the UK and further afield through our extensive network of national and regional distribution depots.