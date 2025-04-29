Real Salt Lake Soccer Club Enhances Fan Experience with Comcast Business and Comcast Smart Solutions

PHILADELPHIA & HERRIMAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business, in partnership with Comcast Smart Solutions, today announced an expanded collaboration with Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake (RSL) and the Utah Royals FC (URFC) to elevate the fan experience at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. The newly deployed solutions enhance fan engagement and streamline content management in the stadium’s 33 private suites.

This collaboration demonstrates Comcast’s unique ability to deliver comprehensive solutions, combining the technology and expertise of both Comcast Business and Comcast Smart Solutions. Comcast Business provides high-performance connectivity, including a Dedicated Internet connection and video content distribution across the suites. At the same time, Comcast Smart Solutions delivered an advanced digital signage platform, installing 33 IPTV screens and a centralized IPTV content management system (CMS) to manage the displays. With remote content management, this solution eliminates the need for manual screen adjustments, helping to improve operational efficiency and enhancing the overall fan experience.

“Comcast Business is proud to play a key role in transforming the fan experience at America First Field. Through our advanced connectivity solutions, we’re enabling Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC to elevate engagement with their fans while powering smooth, efficient operations,” said Christian Nascimento, Senior Vice President, Connectivity and Digital Customer Solutions, Comcast Business. “Our ability to integrate these technologies with Comcast Smart Solutions showcases how we can deliver comprehensive, cutting-edge systems that meet the unique needs of modern sports venues and enterprises worldwide.”

“By combining the power of Comcast Business and Comcast Smart Solutions, we’ve created a seamless, integrated system that meets the unique needs of a modern sports venue like America First Field,” said Mike Slovin, Vice President and General Manager, Comcast Smart Solutions. “This collaboration enables Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC to offer their fans a more dynamic and efficient game-day experience, while simplifying content management throughout the stadium.”

The new IPTV and digital signage solutions are part of a broader effort to modernize the stadium’s technology infrastructure. Prior to the upgrade, the suite televisions relied on analog systems. With the new technology in place, RSL and URFC can now deliver high-quality, immersive viewing experiences for fans, enhancing both the atmosphere in the stadium and operational efficiency for the teams.

“Providing an exceptional experience for fans in our private suites is a top priority,” said John Kimball, President, Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC. “Thanks to Comcast’s advanced technology solutions, we’re able to offer a seamless, engaging experience that keeps our guests connected to the action – whether it’s during live games or with sponsored content. This integrated system gives us more control and ensures a better experience for both employees and fans.”

Established in 2004 and calling America First Field home, RSL is a 21-year-old professional Major League Soccer club that has built a passionate fan base. Utah Royals FC returned to represent the state for a second iteration in 2024, bringing the National Women’s Soccer League back to the Beehive State.

This deployment is part of RSL and URFC’s ongoing commitment to improving fan engagement and operational efficiency at America First Field.

To learn more about Comcast Smart Solutions, visit: https://smartsolutions.comcast.com/.

About Real Salt Lake

Founded in 2004, Real Salt Lake is an American Professional Soccer Club. Real Salt Lake is determined to lead and inspire Utah culture by bridging the community through sport. This is reflected through a commitment to the core values of the people of Utah; those of industry, community and pride for the state. It is the duty of Real Salt Lake to forever champion this industrious resolve as the embodiment of these core values.

About Utah Royals FC

Utah Royals FC is a professional soccer Club based in Sandy, Utah competing in the National Women’s Soccer League. Reformed in 2023, the Club aims to maintain a high level of excellence on and off the pitch. The Club’s home ground, America First Field, is known for its picturesque backdrop of the Wasatch Mountain Range and incredible home atmosphere created by the Club supporters. With a commitment to fielding a competitive team and developing young players, Utah Royals FC aims to become one of the gold standards in women’s soccer for years to come.

About Comcast Smart Solutions

Comcast Smart Solutions (CSS) is a single stop for smart technology solutions and connectivity, empowering communities and businesses to operate more efficiently and effectively through lower energy use, reduced costs, and higher levels of interaction. We advise, help design, deploy, and support holistic smart technology ecosystems with a vetted and curated ecosystem of top smart technology collaborations to help create efficient and productive buildings and environments that meet the needs of tomorrow’s communities and businesses. Our offerings include Smart Buildings technology, Video Analytics, Smart Mobility, Digital Signage, and Smart Lighting solutions. Visit smartsolutions.comcast.com for more information.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers leading global businesses the technology solutions and forward-thinking partnership they need. With a full suite of solutions including fast, reliable connectivity, secure networking solutions and advanced cybersecurity and a range of managed service options, Comcast Business is ready to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Comcast Business has been recognized by leading analyst firms for its continued growth, innovation, and leadership, and is committed to partnering with customers to help them drive their businesses forward.

For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow @ComcastBusiness on social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.