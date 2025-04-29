Corscience Joins AdvaMed to Drive Innovation in Medical Technology

ERLANGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--German medical technology development service provider Corscience has joined AdvaMed, the Advanced Medical Technology Association - the world’s leading MedTech trade organization. With this move, Corscience aligns itself with AdvaMed’s mission to improve global access to safe, affordable and high-performance medical technologies.

As a provider of highly specialized OEM modules and a recognized expert in defibrillation and vital sign monitoring, Corscience contributes deep technical expertise and extensive regulatory experience, particularly in MDR compliance. This perspective will add valuable insights to ongoing efforts within the association to streamline development and approval processes while opening new markets for all members.

At the same time, the company continues to push the boundaries of innovation, including ambitious miniaturization projects such as the world’s smallest AED. With interdisciplinary teams of hardware and software specialists, including members of standards committees, Corscience will be a strong partner and valuable resource for the association.

“Joining AdvaMed is a natural next step in our commitment to shaping the future of medical technology,” said Dr. Jörg Pintaske, CEO of Corscience. “As the world turns inward, we are committed to fostering global collaboration and shaping a visionary MedTech ecosystem. We’re eager to share our expertise, build synergies, and support AdvaMed’s vital role in advancing opportunities for meaningful innovation.”

Scott Whitaker, President and CEO of AdvaMed, welcomes Corscience to the association, emphasizing the importance of MedTech alliances: “Corscience’s track record demonstrates how international expertise fuels breakthrough innovation. Their engineering and regulatory strengths make them a valuable addition to our global mission. Partners like Corscience show that worldwide collaboration is the key to advancing life-saving technologies and improving patient outcomes.”

About Corscience GmbH & Co. KG

Corscience is the right partner for defibrillation, monitoring, and critical care. We help medical device manufacturers bring safer products to market faster. We offer high-quality medical technology, customizable modular solutions, and consulting services. Drawing on decades of technology expertise, our customers benefit from a fully integrated value chain – from the idea to market with regulatory approval and lifecycle management. With around 100 employees at our headquarters in Erlangen, Germany, we have already successfully completed more than 300 projects for partners in Europe, Asia and the USA.

To learn more, visit www.corscience.com