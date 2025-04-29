-

Linde to Expand Supply of Industrial Gases to Samsung in South Korea

WOKING, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today that it will increase its supply of ultra-high-purity atmospheric, process and specialty gases to Samsung’s world-class semiconductor manufacturing complex in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

Linde is the main supplier of industrial gases to Samsung's complex at Pyeongtaek and already has multiple on-site facilities supplying essential gases. Under a new agreement, Linde will build, own and operate an eighth on-site air separation unit to supply nitrogen, oxygen and argon. Linde will also supply Samsung with hydrogen from its existing on-site hydrogen production facilities. Supply is expected to start up mid-2026.

“Today’s announcement further consolidates Linde’s 45-year track record of safely and reliably supplying industrial gases to Samsung in South Korea,” said B.S. Sung, President Linde Korea. “Pyeongtaek is Linde's single largest site for an electronics customer worldwide, and we are proud to have been selected once again to support Samsung’s growth. Linde’s advanced technology is designed to ensure our gases meet the high purity standards required for semiconductor manufacturing. We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions to support this world-class facility.”

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit linde.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

Industry:

Linde

NASDAQ:LIN
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com

More News From Linde

Linde Declares Dividend in Second Quarter 2025

WOKING, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 4, 2025. About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2024 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers...

Linde Named One of Ethisphere’s 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies®

WOKING, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) today announced it has been included in the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies® list for the fifth consecutive year. Ethisphere’s annual list identifies organizations that prioritize integrity and ethical business practices. Each company is subject to a thorough assessment across five core categories: ethics & compliance, culture, corporate citizenship & responsibility, governance and third-party management. Only companies that achi...

S&P Global Selects Linde for Sustainability Yearbook 2025

WOKING, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today that it has been recognized for its industry-leading sustainability performance through inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025. Based on S&P Global’s comprehensive Corporate Sustainability Assessment, the Sustainability Yearbook comprises companies scoring in the top 15% of their industry for sustainable business practices. In the review of 7,690 companies, Linde was ranked as one of the most sus...
Back to Newsroom