AmeriHome Correspondent Selects the Snapdocs eVault to Power eNote Acceptance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriHome Correspondent, the largest bank-owned correspondent mortgage investor in the United States1, has partnered with Snapdocs, the industry’s leading digital closing provider, to support eNote adoption across its network of independent mortgage bankers, banks, and credit unions. AmeriHome selected the Snapdocs eVault to accelerate its digital journey, noting the solution’s advanced automation capabilities, dependable ease of use, and white-glove implementation and customer support as key deciding factors.

“Our collaboration with Snapdocs sets a new standard for efficiency and security in the industry, marking a significant milestone in supporting our customers' digital closing adoption journey,” said AmeriHome’s CEO, Josh Adler. “This strategic move enhances our operations and positions us at the forefront of the eClosing and eNote wave sweeping the industry.”

AmeriHome’s acceptance of eNotes through the Snapdocs eVault addresses a critical and timely need in the industry. Currently, Snapdocs powers 1 in 6 eNote originations2 and 50% of lenders originating eNotes are AmeriHome customers3, highlighting the impact Amerihome’s eNote acceptance will have on industry-wide adoption efforts. With MERSⓇ eRegistry data showing eNote adoption at 9.2% of all new originations in 2024, and projections that adoption will reach 30% within the next three years4, AmeriHome is well-positioned to support its customers by leading this industry-wide transformation.

Lenders share excitement for AmeriHome’s transition into digital closings and eNote acceptance: “PRMI has always been committed to staying ahead of the curve when it comes to delivering a seamless, efficient mortgage experience for our customers,” said Alyssa North, SVP of Operations at PRMI. “Through our partnership with Snapdocs, we’ve achieved over 50% hybrid digital closing adoption and surpassed 35% eNote adoption—a significant milestone. The new partnership between Snapdocs and AmeriHome is an exciting development that will further boost our eNote adoption, helping us scale even faster and deliver greater value to our homebuyers and business operations.”

“Our partnership with an industry leader like AmeriHome represents a pivotal step for widespread adoption of digital closings in the origination and secondary mortgage markets,” Snapdocs CEO Michael Sachdev said. “By leveraging our Snapdocs eVault, we are improving the speed and reliability of eNote transfers for AmeriHome while equipping its network with the tools to scale eNotes seamlessly, increase operational efficiency, and improve transaction security.”

1 Inside Mortgage Finance 12/6/2024. | 2 Data derived from total eNote originations transacted on the Snapdocs platform compared to the total eNote originations recorded by the MERS® eRegistry for 2024. | 3 MERS® eRegistry as of January 1, 2025. | 4 Projections derived from MERS eRegistry data, MBA projections, and a Snapdocs Analysis.

About Snapdocs

Snapdocs is the leading digital closing provider, connecting the people, processes, and technologies that power a mortgage closing. Through its platform, Snapdocs automates every interaction between lenders and title companies from pre-closing through the sale of the loan. The company’s patented AI technology, customer service, and extensive settlement and notary networks, make mortgage closings smooth, accurate, and more efficient for everyone involved. This approach gives customers a competitive advantage by saving them time and money. For more information, visit www.snapdocs.com.

About AmeriHome

AmeriHome is the largest bank-owned Correspondent Investor in the country1, with clients including independent mortgage bankers, community and regional banks, and credit unions of all sizes. The company is focused on delivering seamless experiences, providing products clients need to grow their businesses as well as attract and retain high-quality originators, and building relationships with like-minded clients. As a subsidiary of Western Alliance Bank, one of the country’s top-performing banking companies, AmeriHome Correspondent brings a unique value proposition to mortgage originators.