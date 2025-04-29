-

AFX Research Integrates with Mortgage Automator to Deliver Fast, Automated Title Updates to Private Lenders

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AFX Research, LLC, a nationwide provider of uninsured title updates, is excited to announce its integration with Mortgage Automator, the industry’s leading loan origination and servicing platform for private and hard money lenders.

“We’re thrilled to integrate with Mortgage Automator,” said David Mitchell, President and CEO at AFX. “For lenders managing construction draws, loan extensions, or payoffs, this means faster decisions, less friction, and more confidence in lien position."

This integration allows Mortgage Automator users to seamlessly order AFX title updates directly within the platform—giving lenders faster access to real-time lien and ownership data without interrupting their workflow.

AFX brings over 30 years of experience in title research and has completed title reports on properties with a combined assessed value exceeding $1.3 trillion. Trusted by lending institutions and government agencies including the SEC, IRS, and DOJ, AFX specializes in uninsured title updates that deliver the risk insight lenders need—quickly and affordably.

With this integration, private lenders using Mortgage Automator can:

  • Order AFX title updates without leaving the platform
  • Reduce risk during draws, refis, and servicing events
  • Eliminate the need to chase title manually or rely on multiple vendors
  • Access flat-rate pricing and nationwide coverage
  • Receive updates in as little as 0.43 business days (91% delivered in <1 day)

“Mortgage Automator is known for its commitment to streamlining the lending process,” said Jeffrey Furtado, COO at Mortgage Automator. “We’re excited to offer our users direct access to AFX’s nationwide title updates as part of that mission.”

The AFX–Mortgage Automator integration supports the private lending industry’s shift toward smarter, more efficient lending—combining automation, data access, and trusted research to reduce risk and accelerate deal flow.

About AFX Research

AFX Research is a nationwide provider of uninsured title updates, trusted by lenders, servicers, and government agencies since 1995. With flat-rate pricing, lightning-fast turnaround times, and seamless integrations, AFX provides the lien visibility and real-world risk insight that modern lenders rely on. Learn more at www.afxllc.com.

About Mortgage Automator

Mortgage Automator is the most advanced end-to-end loan origination and servicing platform for private and hard money lenders. Built to automate workflows, reduce manual entry, and provide complete visibility into loan operations, Mortgage Automator supports hundreds of lenders across North America. Visit www.mortgageautomator.com to learn more.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Meghan Askin
Director of Lending Services
AFX Research, LLC
meghan.askin@afxllc.com
877-848-5337 x101

