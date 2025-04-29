AUX AIR USA Names Hugh M. Cunningham Companies as Exclusive HVAC Representative in Six Key Southern States

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AUX AIR USA, a subsidiary of global HVAC leader AUX Group, today announced a strategic partnership with Hugh M. Cunningham Companies (HMC), naming HMC as its exclusive HVAC representative in Texas. The partnership will also extend AUX’s reach through HMC’s distribution network in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Oklahoma to bring AUX’s smart, high-efficiency comfort solutions to a broader base of contractors and homeowners.

As a respected manufacturers’ rep with a history spanning over 75 years, HMC will promote and support AUX’s advanced mini-split systems, including single and multi-zone units engineered for optimal performance, ease of installation and energy efficiency.

“Partnering with HMC allows us to accelerate our presence in a key region where HVAC demand is strong and growing,” said John McGaughey, Vice President of Sales, AUX AIR USA. “HMC’s longstanding relationships and on-the-ground expertise help us connect more efficiently with distributors, making it easier to get our products into the hands of those who need them.”

AUX’s mini-split systems are built for real-world comfort and convenience, with features like high airflow for consistent temperatures, quiet operation and energy-efficiency that helps reduce both costs and environmental impact. Homeowners and contractors alike also benefit from Wi-Fi connectivity, offline voice control and a streamlined installation process that saves time on the job.

With HMC representing AUX to its customer base of 2,300+ distributors, this partnership is expected to drive widespread availability and adoption of AUX products across the region.

“We’re excited to welcome AUX AIR USA to the HMC family of manufacturers,” said Robert Squyres, HMC HVAC Group Manager. “AUX brings a strong mix of product availability, thoughtful features and the kind of support our network expects. We're looking forward to growing together in a market that’s evolving quickly.”

The partnership marks a continuation of AUX AIR USA’s rapid national expansion since entering the U.S. market in late 2024, bringing its global expertise and deep manufacturing experience to one of the fastest-growing HVAC markets in the world.

For more information about AUX AIR USA, visit auxair.com/us.

About AUX AIR USA

AUX AIR USA, a subsidiary of the global HVAC leader AUX, brings smart comfort to homeowners with its portfolio of air conditioning systems. AUX’s solutions are engineered to provide superior performance and advanced features at a competitive price point, with simple, single-person installation and dedicated local support teams.

AUX, founded in 1986, has a presence in over 100 countries, backed by 30,000-plus global employees, six research and development centers, and 14 manufacturing bases around the globe. Committed to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, AUX continues to redefine the standards of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning worldwide. https://auxair.com/us