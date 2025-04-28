Credo AI, IBM Collaborate to Advance AI Compliance for Global Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo AI, a global pioneer of the AI governance category and a leading provider of trustworthy AI governance software, today announced a strategic collaboration with IBM to help global enterprises operationalize AI regulatory compliance management at scale. The OEM agreement integrates Credo AI’s Policy Packs as an add-on for IBM watsonx.governance customers–branded by IBM as Compliance Accelerators in the IBM Marketplace.

As enterprises scale AI adoption, they often struggle to keep pace with rapidly evolving AI regulatory risks and compliance requirements. Without policy tracking, organizations face stalled innovation, compliance risk exposure, and fragmented AI governance.

Credo AI’s Policy Packs deliver actionable intelligence aligned to global regulations, frameworks, and standards such as the EU AI Act, ISO/IEC 42001, and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. This agreement enables IBM watsonx.governance customers to add Credo AI’s ready-to-deploy policy intelligence directly into their existing watsonx.governance environment through the Compliance Accelerators integration.

Credo AI is already trusted by Fortune 500s including Mastercard and Cisco, and has been named to Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CB Insights AI 100 most innovative AI startups, and the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers. This integration brings further governance depth and regulatory fidelity to watsonx.governance, IBM’s end-to-end toolkit to help organizations manage risk, compliance, and the entire AI lifecycle.

“Credo AI is proud that our Policy Packs have been chosen by IBM to help power their Compliance Accelerators,” said Credo AI CEO Navrina Singh. “We are on a mission to elevate the global standard for AI governance across all industries and enterprises. This integration is a win-win-win for Credo AI, IBM, and enterprises ready to advance global excellence in AI.”

“In the enterprise, moving from AI experimentation to AI production at scale hinges on governance,” said Ritika Gunnar, General Manager, Data & AI, IBM. “Organizations that invest in AI governance accelerate innovation while mitigating steep risks; organizations that do not invest hamper innovation and invite compliance failures. IBM and Credo AI's collaboration provides deep, intuitive AI governance capabilities, setting organizations up for responsible AI innovation at scale.”

The Compliance Accelerators add-on provides IBM customers direct access to Credo AI’s Policy Packs—a specialized governance capability focused on regulatory compliance.

Benefits of the Compliance Accelerators Add-on

The Credo AI add-on in the IBM Compliance Accelerators provides IBM watsonx.governance customers with the capacity to better streamline regulatory compliance processes. The benefits of Credo AI’s add-on include:

Access to Global AI Guidelines: Activation of Credo AI’s curated Policy Packs aligned with global regulations, frameworks, and standards.

Activation of Credo AI’s curated Policy Packs aligned with global regulations, frameworks, and standards. Embedded Risk Management: Direct integration into IBM watsonx.governance workflows to simplify AI risk assessment and compliance.

Direct integration into IBM watsonx.governance workflows to simplify AI risk assessment and compliance. Enterprise-Ready Deployment, Out of the Box: Deployment via IBM Marketplace, allows rapid adoption within existing workflows.

Deployment via IBM Marketplace, allows rapid adoption within existing workflows. Introduction to Credo AI Governance Capabilities: Provides firsthand experience with Credo AI’s policy intelligence, paving a clear path toward deeper AI governance maturity.

IBM watsonx.governance customers to learn more about the Compliance Accelerators add-on powered by Credo AI’s Policy Packs, visit IBM’s Media Center.

To explore Credo AI’s comprehensive AI governance platform and advisory services, trusted by the world’s most iconic brands, visit Credo AI.

About Credo AI

Credo AI is the category pioneer and global leader in AI governance, trusted by the world’s most iconic brands to turn governance into a strategic advantage across the enterprise. Our AI Governance Platform and AI Governance Advisory Services empower your enterprise to adopt and scale trusted AI with confidence. From Generative AI to Agentic AI, Credo AI’s centralized platform measures, monitors, and manages AI risk—enabling your organization to maximize AI’s value while mitigating security, privacy, compliance, and operational challenges. Credo AI also future-proofs your AI investments by aligning with global regulations, industry standards, and company values. Recognized as Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CB Insights AI 100, Inc. Best Workplaces, and the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, Credo AI is leading the charge in accelerating the adoption of trusted AI.